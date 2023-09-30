RadioandMusic
News |  30 Sep 2023 17:18 |  By RnMTeam

ROCKSHOTS RECORDS - Raining Nails new single "Every Angel Has Its Demon" from debut album "Human Deeds" out in october

MUMBAI : Italy's Raining Nails ft. members of Eternal Silence, Fallen Arise, Oracle Sun, and Sound Storm will be releasing their debut album "Human Deeds" this coming October via Rockshots Records.

To continue their introduction of catchy, aggressive, and powerful heavy metal, they are sharing their second single "Every Angel Has Its Demon" to follow "Anthem" released this past July.

Listen to "Every Angel Has Its Demon" at https://bfan.link/every-angel-has-its-demon

"Anthem" can be heard via its lyric video at https://youtu.be/GT09Y9EfN7c

Digital - https://bfan.link/rn-anthem

Featuring 10 tracks of power and symphonic-influenced heavy metal, Raining Nails' debut album "Human Deeds" was produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by bassist Massimiliano Flak at Evolution Recording Studios in Turin (Italy) www.evolutionstudios.it, with album artwork and booklet designed by Caio Caldas at www.cadiesart.com based on a concept from the band. All lyrics were written by Alessia Scolletti, except Anthem by Marika Vanni and Close To You by Massimiliano Flak.

"The album is not really a concept record but all the songs have something to share. This album talks about the bad situation of the world, but also keeps a light of hope for the future. You can clearly see what we mean by looking through the artwork. I took care of all the production of this record, the guys gave their best and their performance on it is just amazing. I will never stop thanking Marika, Mattia, and Giacomo for the great job they did. I think our overall goal was to create songs that punch people’s heads and shake their hearts. What’s better than heavy metal to reach this goal?" adds Flak.

Creating something that was particularly close to their hearts, Raining Nails is trying to make listeners more involved in their ideas and emotions. Fans of bands such as Battle Beast, Powerwolf, and Kamelot are highly recommended to check out "Human Deeds" when it's released on October 27th, 2023.

CD Pre-Order - bit.ly/HumanDeedsCD

Track Listing:

1. A New Way To Walk On - 4:22
2. Chained - 4:36
3. Every Angel Has Its Demon - 4:17
4. Queen Of Thorns - 3:59
5. Headcrusher - 4:21
6. Close To You - 4:56
7. Not Strong Enough - 4:28
8. Anthem - 4:21
9. Refuge - 3:54
10. Rage Of Justice - 5:20
Album Length: 44:37

Raining Nails is:

Marika Vanni: Vocals
Giacomo Paradiso: Electric and Acoustic Guitars
Massimiliano Flak: Bass
Mattia Rubino: Drum

