Rockshots Records - Finland's DYECREST release music video "Read My Mind" for new album "Once I Had A Heart" out now!

MUMBAI : Powerful melodic Finnish metallers Dyecrest (ft. members Metal de Facto, Thy Row, Everfrost, Kiowan Dynamo) are celebrating the release of their new album "Once I Had A Heart" out now as of September 29th via Rockshots Records with a new music video for the track "Read My Mind".

"Probably the oldest track on the album. This one was co-written by Kimmo Blom, too. Very straight-to-the-point, striking, and catchy song! Combination of heavy, pulsating verse and the adherent, sing-along chorus. Its story is about a situation where a person realizes/understands that the relationship with someone else has reached the point of no return. Maybe the most defining line of the lyrics: ”No use in keep on wasting more of our lives…” adds the band.

Dyecrest's new album "Once I Had A Heart" features nine melodic melancholic tracks to follow their 2019 EP "The Stage Is Set" and 2018 album "Are You Not Entertained?". Seven of the nine songs are brand new songs and two are a bit older but weren’t properly recorded at any point. This new record has some new “twists” in the songs, but still, the trademarks that Dyecrest is known for with their pounding and powerful anthems and strong vocal melodies with big choirs, accompanied by flashing guitar solos.

"We’re all so very pleased and thrilled now that the album will finally see the light of day. It was a long - and bumpy here and there - road to this point, but it really was worth it. As said, we started the recordings already in 2020, and the original plan was to get the album out in 2021. But then there was COVID and also some health issues in the band, which altogether led to that it took this much time before everything was settled!

The album is totally intact as a whole. This time we had a very different basis for working on an album than the previous time with AYNE? At that point, we hadn’t released anything in 13 years and were “re-activated” only a couple of years earlier.

Track Listing:

1. Sacred Sleep - 5:23

2. Man Made God - 4:00

3. Once I Had a Heart - 5:29

4. Oathkeeper - 4:33

5. Face the Light - 5:07

6. Read My Mind - 4:18

7. Colder - 3:39

8. The Final Act - 4:15

9. Fire From Your World - 7:10

Album Length: 43:58