'OH MY LOVE' - A timeless romantic ballad from the film 'Hum Tumhein Chahte Hain'

MUMBAI : Love knows no boundaries, and it is in this spirit that SRG Films International is thrilled to announce the release of "OH MY LOVE” a soul-stirring romantic song that will undoubtedly capture your hearts. This enchanting melody features the talented duo of Janmejaya Singh and Rituparna Sengupta and is set to be an unforgettable addition to the soundtrack of the upcoming film "Hum Tumhein Chahte Hain."

"OH MY LOVE" transcends time and place with its profound expression of love, perfectly encapsulating the emotions that bind two hearts together. Composed by the legendary Bappi Lahiri, with enchanting background music by Bappa B Lahiri and Rema Lahiri serving as the Associate Music Director, this song promises to be a musical masterpiece.

Lyrics for "OH MY LOVE" have been penned by the esteemed Rajann Lyallppuri, whose words add depth and meaning to the already heart-touching composition. The song is beautifully rendered by the charismatic Bappi Lahiri and the melodious Palak Muchhal, promising to create an everlasting impact on listeners.

The song's combination of powerful vocals, poignant lyrics, and soulful music is set to make it a timeless classic that will resonate with music lovers across generations.

Produced by the dynamic duo Govind Bansal and Rema Lahiri and directed by the visionary Rajann Lyallppuri, this masterpiece promises to captivate audiences worldwide. DOP : Anil Dhanda, Art Director : Pradeep Singh , Co-Producer: Bal Krishna Srivastava , Choreographer: Pappu Khanna, Creactive Head : Bhhanu Singh, Mixing Mastering : Ganesh Manokaran Recording Studio : B9 Studio, Costume: Nikita Srivastava, Editor: Sanjay Verma, Ashok Srivastava DI : Hemant, VFX: Ritesh Daftary, Publicity Designer : Creative Art Studio PR & Marketing: Picture N Kraft Production: SRG Films International

Commenting on the launch of the song, Rituparna Sengupta says "OH MY LOVE,' beautifully captures the essence of love. This song has a special place in my heart, and I believe it will touch the hearts of audiences everywhere with its timeless message of love"

Reflecting on the launch of the song, Janmejaya Singh says "Being a part of 'OH MY LOVE' has been an amazing journey for me. The song's heartfelt lyrics and soulful melody resonate with the deepest feelings of love. I hope our audience will feel the same connection and passion when they hear it"

The film is releasing on the 13th of October worldwide