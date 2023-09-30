RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Sep 2023 11:32 |  By RnMTeam

'OH MY LOVE' - A timeless romantic ballad from the film 'Hum Tumhein Chahte Hain'

MUMBAI : Love knows no boundaries, and it is in this spirit that SRG Films International is thrilled to announce the release of "OH MY LOVE” a soul-stirring romantic song that will undoubtedly capture your hearts. This enchanting melody features the talented duo of Janmejaya Singh and Rituparna Sengupta and is set to be an unforgettable addition to the soundtrack of the upcoming film "Hum Tumhein Chahte Hain."

"OH MY LOVE" transcends time and place with its profound expression of love, perfectly encapsulating the emotions that bind two hearts together. Composed by the legendary Bappi Lahiri, with enchanting background music by Bappa B Lahiri and Rema Lahiri serving as the Associate Music Director, this song promises to be a musical masterpiece.

Lyrics for "OH MY LOVE" have been penned by the esteemed Rajann Lyallppuri, whose words add depth and meaning to the already heart-touching composition. The song is beautifully rendered by the charismatic Bappi Lahiri and the melodious Palak Muchhal, promising to create an everlasting impact on listeners.

The song's combination of powerful vocals, poignant lyrics, and soulful music is set to make it a timeless classic that will resonate with music lovers across generations.

Produced by the dynamic duo Govind Bansal and Rema Lahiri and directed by the visionary Rajann Lyallppuri, this masterpiece promises to captivate audiences worldwide. DOP : Anil Dhanda, Art Director : Pradeep Singh , Co-Producer: Bal Krishna Srivastava , Choreographer: Pappu Khanna, Creactive Head : Bhhanu Singh, Mixing Mastering : Ganesh Manokaran Recording Studio : B9 Studio, Costume: Nikita Srivastava, Editor: Sanjay Verma, Ashok Srivastava DI : Hemant, VFX: Ritesh Daftary, Publicity Designer : Creative Art Studio PR & Marketing: Picture N Kraft Production: SRG Films International

Commenting on the launch of the song, Rituparna Sengupta says "OH MY LOVE,' beautifully captures the essence of love. This song has a special place in my heart, and I believe it will touch the hearts of audiences everywhere with its timeless message of love"

Reflecting on the launch of the song, Janmejaya Singh says "Being a part of 'OH MY LOVE' has been an amazing journey for me. The song's heartfelt lyrics and soulful melody resonate with the deepest feelings of love. I hope our audience will feel the same connection and passion when they hear it"

The film is releasing on the 13th of October worldwide

Tags
Bappa B Lahiri Rema Palak Muchhal music best songs
Related news
 | 30 Sep 2023

Rockshots Records - Finland's DYECREST release music video "Read My Mind" for new album "Once I Had A Heart" out now!

MUMBAI : Powerful melodic Finnish metallers Dyecrest (ft. members Metal de Facto, Thy Row, Everfrost, Kiowan Dynamo) are celebrating the release of their new album "Once I Had A Heart" out now as of September 29th via Rockshots Records with a new music video for the track "Read My Mind".

read more
 | 30 Sep 2023

Young Bombs Illuminate The DanceFloor with new single, "Strangers"

MUMBAI : Hailing from Vancouver, the dynamic duo Young Bombs once again illuminate the dance music scene with their latest single, “Strangers”, enriched with the captivating vocals of Linney.

read more
 | 30 Sep 2023

Chicago, IL Post-Punk Outfit La Rosa Noir combines dark and dreamy surf tones and heavy heartfelt lyrics on new single "Red Motorcycle"

MUMBAI : Chicago's La Rosa Noir has released a new single “Red Motorcycle” via LA-based indie label My Grito Industries.Stream "Red Motorcycle" on Youtube:

read more
 | 30 Sep 2023

ROCKSHOTS RECORDS - Raining Nails new single "Every Angel Has Its Demon" from debut album "Human Deeds" out in october

MUMBAI : Italy's Raining Nails ft. members of Eternal Silence, Fallen Arise, Oracle Sun, and Sound Storm will be releasing their debut album "Human Deeds" this coming October via Rockshots Records.

read more
 | 30 Sep 2023

Shibasish Sarkar unanimously re-elected as President of the Producers Guild of India

MUMBAI - Shibasish Sarkar has been re-elected as President of the Producers Guild of India at the 69th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association, held in Mumbai on September 29. He was re-elected unanimously as the President by the Guild’s Council of Management.

read more

RnM Biz

RoyFi teams up with Independence wealth managers to roll out an educational program for artists

MUMBAI: RoyFi, the industry’s leading artist-first financing company, believes that advances areread more

Bhushan Kumar introduces a new property 'Solos', a true musical companion kick- starting with Sonu Nigam's track

MUMBAI : Asia’s largest music label T-Series is set to release its new property ‘Solos’ to take read more

Music Tectonics unveils program for America’s leading music innovation conference

MUMBAI: As technological upheavals shake up how music is made and enjoyed, there’s one place wheread more

vivo partners with BrandMusiq to craft revolutionary sonic Identity system

MUMBAI: BrandMusiq, India’s pioneering sonic branding firm has created a cutting-edge sonic idenread more

TuneCore announces the second TuneCore grant, awarding one India-based Punjabi Music Artist a cash prize of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Believe, onread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games