Chicago, IL Post-Punk Outfit La Rosa Noir combines dark and dreamy surf tones and heavy heartfelt lyrics on new single "Red Motorcycle"

MUMBAI : Chicago's La Rosa Noir has released a new single “Red Motorcycle” via LA-based indie label My Grito Industries.

Stream "Red Motorcycle" on Youtube:

Stream on DSPs: https://ffm.to/now9pgm

Frontwoman Yeshi Regalado says, "This is the song that formed La Rosa Noir. It was the first song we all played together. The lyrical style of the song is influenced by Johnny Cash's story telling. I was obsessed with him at the time. I love playing minor rhythm chords; they've always felt so good. Once we were all jamming to it, it wasn't long until we all were in sync with one another. The song felt heavy, fast, bold, and strong which is everything I felt when I saw that red motorcycle one day. From that point forward, we all had an idea what La Rosa Noir is and was going to be."

About La Rosa Noir

Hailing from Chicago, IL, La Rosa Noir is a post-punk band with dark and dreamy surf tones and heavy heartfelt lyrics. Influenced by the moody era of 90's alternative indie and punk. La Rosa Noir strives for a sound that’s cool and fun.

www.facebook.com/larosanoir

www.instagram.com/larosanoir_