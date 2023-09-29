Sunny Kaushal Marks His Birthday with his latest Hip Hop/Rap Single 'Jhandey'

MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Kaushal, known for his compelling performances on screen, is now set to captivate audiences through a new artistic endeavour: music. Under the pseudonym "SunSunnykhez," Sunny celebrates his birthday by releasing his inaugural single, 'Jhandey'. Infused with Punjabi hip-hop and rap elements, the song showcases Sunny's versatile talent as both a singer and lyricist.

Teaming up with music producer Bharg Kale, Sunny embarks on a musical journey that unveils a different dimension of his creative prowess. The collaboration results in a track that promises to resonate with music enthusiasts across genres.

Sunny Kaushal's foray into music not only demonstrates his commitment to artistic exploration but also unveils a side of him that fans have yet to experience. 'Jhandey' is a testament to his dedication to the craft.

Sunny emerges as an independent artist in this venture, blending his acting prowess with a newfound musical expression. 'Jhandey' by SunSunnykhez will be available on all major music streaming platforms worldwide from September 28th.

This single is a glimpse into a promising musical journey, with more melodic offerings anticipated in the near future. Sunny Kaushal, under his musical moniker SunSunnykhez, is poised to make a significant mark on the music landscape.