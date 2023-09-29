RadioandMusic
"Musical Harmony: The Collaboration of Zachary Ray, Akanksha Bhandari, and FRNTFLW in 'Together'

MUMBAI: In the dynamic and diverse world of music, artists often find their paths crossing, resulting in incredible collaborations that bring forth unforgettable melodies and lyrics. The song "Together," featuring the mesmerizing voices of Zachary Ray and Akanksha Bhandari, is a testament to the magic that can happen when talents merge.

Akanksha Bhandari, an independent multilingual singer-songwriter with roots in Amritsar and Himachal Pradesh, embarked on her musical journey with sheer determination. Her journey in Bollywood began in 2018 with the hit song "Tere Liye" from 'Namaste England,' a collaboration with Atif Aslam. Akanksha's soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics have earned her recognition and over 5 million streams across platforms.

Zachary Ray, hailing from Boston, MA, USA, nurtured his passion for music from a young age. After studying vocal performance and music business at Berklee College of Music, he made his way to India, where he has been living and working for over a decade. Zachary's dedication to music led him to teach, train aspiring artists, and collaborate with renowned musicians, including Akanksha Bhandari.

FRNTFLW, the independent DJ Duo/Music Producers composed of Mayank Vidhani and Tushar Mulchandani, have made waves in the music scene with their genre-blending tunes that light up clubs across India. Their achievements have not gone unnoticed, earning them acclaim from respected music blogs and magazines. "Together" is a heartfelt love song that delves into the themes of unity and companionship across life's various seasons.

The song's lyrics and melody paint a vivid picture of two souls deeply intertwined in a journey of love. It highlights the highs and lows of their relationship, emphasizing the strength of their connection as they promise to face life's challenges hand in hand. With the soulful vocals of Zachary Ray and Akanksha Bhandari, "Together" becomes a pop anthem that celebrates enduring love and reminds listeners of the profound power that love holds to bind hearts together forever. The creative and writing process for "Together" was a collaborative effort that brought together the talents of the artists involved.

Frntflw, the DJ Duo/Music Producers, initiated the project by working on a demo and sending it to Zachary Ray. Zachary took inspiration from the music and began writing the English lyrics. As the project evolved, it was decided that the song should be a duet with a blend of Hindi and English. To achieve this bilingual fusion, Zachary enlisted the help of his friend Geet Sagar to write the Hindi section of the song. The collaboration between the artists resulted in a seamless combination of languages, adding depth and richness to the song's narrative. Akanksha Bhandari, upon hearing the demo and recognizing the beauty of the Hindi-English fusion, eagerly joined the project, lending her captivating vocals to complete the duet.

As for what's next for these talented artists, they have more exciting music in the pipeline. Frntflw, Akanksha, and Zachary are all gearing up for additional song releases throughout the year. Zachary, in particular, has a pop song in collaboration with Mumbai-based artist Shreya Bhattacharya slated for release in November. Akanksha also has multiple songs scheduled to delight her fans as the year progresses. In this harmonious collaboration, "Together" stands as a pop anthem that reinforces the belief that love can conquer all, uniting hearts in a melody that will linger on the soul for years to come.

 Stream the song here: https://StreamTogether.lnk.to/OutNow

