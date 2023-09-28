Top 5 chart-topping tracks we are playing on loop!

MUMBAI: In the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood music, some tracks become instant favourites, dominating our playlists and setting the mood for various occasions. Here are 5 blockbuster tracks that have been ruling our playlists, from sensual party anthems to soul-stirring love songs, we can’t stop playing these on a loop.
Haanji from Thank You For Coming - Crafted by the musical genius QARAN, ‘Haanji’ has become a sensational party hit, garnering a staggering 14 million views in just two weeks. Qaran's composition sets the perfect mood, and the track features the mesmerizing Bhumi Pednekar, making it an unforgettable experience.
Chaleya from Jawan - Anirudh Ravichander, known for his musical prowess, weaves magic with ‘Chaleya’. His soulful composition takes centre stage, that touches the heart. This track features the romantic on-screen chemistry of Shahrukh Khan and Nayanthara.
What Jhumka From Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanii - Pritam, the maestro of melody, reinvents an old Hindi hit with "What Jhumka," turning it into a party sensation. His musical brilliance pumps energy back into the song, making it an instant favourite. The track features the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.
Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan - Vishal + Sheykhar, the dynamic musical duo, crafted another catchy hit with ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’. Their musical brilliance shines through, creating an infectious tune that's perfect for getting into the groove. This track is a testament to their ability to create chart-topping music and features Shahrukh Khan in the spotlight.
Tere Vaaste from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke - Sachin + Jigar, known for their melodious compositions, tug at our heartstrings with ‘Tere Vaaste’. The track features Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan and the soothing voices of Varun Jain and Althamash Faridi.
