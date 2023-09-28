RadioandMusic
News |  28 Sep 2023

Samira Koppikar releases her new single 'Mohabbat Ki Wajah'

MUMBAI: Samira Koppikar, the talented Music composer, singer and songwriter, just released her latest single, 'Mohabbat ki Wajah', on 26th September.

Samira's debut EP, 'Sang Baarishon Ke' was praised by fans and critics alike, and this latest single promises to be another chart buster. ‘Mohabbat ki Wajah' was shot in Amsterdam and the city plays a significant role in the song. In fact it was Amsterdam’s beauty and vibe that inspired Samira to shoot the song there itself. Elaborating further, a source close to the project says, “Samira was on a solo trip across Europe when she had the idea of shooting Mohabbat Ki Wajah. She was at a cafe in Amsterdam when the idea struck her and with the help of friends and fellow artists, she managed to arrange for the crew to carry out the video shoot. It was a spontaneous decision which has resulted into a beautiful song.”

Throwing further light on the track, the source continues, “ ‘Mohabbat ki Wajah' is a beautiful representation of the feeling of love and the power it holds over us. The idea and essence of the song, that love can sneak upon us in the most unexpected places and situations, has been beautifully captured in the lyrics and the melody. The soulful track is bound to strike a chord with the audiences.” he concludes. Commenting on the same, Samira says “I am thrilled at the initial response to ‘Mohabbat ki Wajah’.

This song is very close to my heart and I hope it resonates with audiences. Love is a universal emotion and I wanted to capture its essence in this song. The music video was shot in beautiful locations in Amsterdam, I was on a solo trip in Europe and the locations tempted me to shoot this song there. I am really looking forward for the response from my audience on the same.” She concludes.

Bhushan Kumar introduces a new property 'Solos', a true musical companion kick- starting with Sonu Nigam's track

MUMBAI : Asia’s largest music label T-Series is set to release its new property ‘Solos’ to take read more

Music Tectonics unveils program for America’s leading music innovation conference

MUMBAI: As technological upheavals shake up how music is made and enjoyed, there’s one place wheread more

TuneCore announces the second TuneCore grant, awarding one India-based Punjabi Music Artist a cash prize of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Believe, onread more

Warner Music India expands partnership with Sky Digital India

MUMBAI: Warner Music India has signed a joint venture deal with Sky Digital, India’s fastest-growread more

BIG FM marks its 15th year as the exclusive Radio Partner for Lalbaughcha Raja

MUMBAI : The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi shines as the grandest celebration of the biread more

