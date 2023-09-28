RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Sep 2023 16:48 |  By RnMTeam

Providence, RI punks Structure Sounds join the Wiretap Records roster ahead of their debut album "Light Up Your Sorrow" out oct

MUMBAI : Providence, Rhode Island's Structure Sounds have announced they have joined the growing Wiretap Records roster to release their upcoming debut album “Light Up Your Sorrow”, out Friday Oct 20th.

Structure Sounds fuse visceral, high energy punk rock, sugary melodic hooks, and a sonic palette informed by blues, hardcore, and Americana, to create something of a novelty in 2023: a unique-sounding rock & roll band. Founded by members of The Scandals, Howl and The Down and Outs.

When asked about the new album, guitarist & lead vocalist Sean Patrick Carney said, “Looking at the collective songs on this album I found a common theme of fresh starts. There are songs about heartbreak, letting go, reflection and hope. Coming off a rough few years we all could use a light at the end of the tunnel and I hope these songs can conjure that feeling.”

The band released the track “Break Me” from the album in December of 2022, with rousing feedback. “Break Me is a song that took me 15 years to perfect. When you’re young It feels like heartbreak is a cycle that never ends. It goes around and around much like a good hook. I feel in the studio we captured that feeling of despair with a dash of hope to round it off.”

Structure Sounds - "Break Me"

Structure Sounds - "Waves" (Lyric Video)

“Light Up Your Sorrow” is out everywhere Friday, Oct 20th via Wiretap Records.

Tags
Wiretap Records Structure Sounds Sean Patrick Carney music Songs
Related news
 | 28 Sep 2023

Ato records' garage-punks CIVIC announce 'new vietnam and singles' LP | First ever us tour kicks off this week

MUMBAI : CIVIC have reimagined the reckless intensity of proto-punk for an era of endless uncertainty. Hailed by Sterogum as “an unholy lo-fi pile-up of garage rock, punk, and ’90s-style noise-rock,” the band recently unleashed their acclaimed, blistering new single “Hourglass”.

read more
 | 28 Sep 2023

Tennessee athletics teams with Dolly Parton for exclusive vols of her rockstar album

MUMBAI  – The University of Tennessee Athletics Department announces a partnership with global superstar Dolly Parton for an exclusive Vols Edition of Parton’s much-anticipated Rockstar album including a live version of Parton’s “Rocky Top”. The 2-CD set is available for preorder here.

read more
 | 28 Sep 2023

Samira Koppikar releases her new single 'Mohabbat Ki Wajah'

MUMBAI: Samira Koppikar, the talented Music composer, singer and songwriter, just released her latest single, 'Mohabbat ki Wajah', on 26th September.

read more
 | 28 Sep 2023

King’s latest love anthem ‘Sarkaare’ from the album ‘New Life’ is a treat for fans

MUMBAI: Global Music Artist artist King has rightfully attained the quintessential new-age popstar title with his groundbreaking music.

read more
 | 28 Sep 2023

BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender Reveals Phase 1 Line-Up For Its 14th Edition

MUMBAI: Fresh off the announcement of moving to a brand-new site, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender 2023 unveiled its much-awaited first phase line up, consisting of an electrifying ensemble of 28 plus local and international artists.

read more

RnM Biz

Bhushan Kumar introduces a new property 'Solos', a true musical companion kick- starting with Sonu Nigam's track

MUMBAI : Asia’s largest music label T-Series is set to release its new property ‘Solos’ to take read more

Music Tectonics unveils program for America’s leading music innovation conference

MUMBAI: As technological upheavals shake up how music is made and enjoyed, there’s one place wheread more

TuneCore announces the second TuneCore grant, awarding one India-based Punjabi Music Artist a cash prize of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Believe, onread more

Warner Music India expands partnership with Sky Digital India

MUMBAI: Warner Music India has signed a joint venture deal with Sky Digital, India’s fastest-growread more

BIG FM marks its 15th year as the exclusive Radio Partner for Lalbaughcha Raja

MUMBAI : The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi shines as the grandest celebration of the biread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Providence, RI punks Structure Sounds join the Wiretap Records roster ahead of their debut album "Light Up Your Sorrow" out oct

MUMBAI : Providence, Rhode Island's Structure Sounds have announced they have joined the growing Wiretap Records roster to release their upcoming...read more

2
Munawar's Surprising Link to Bollywood's '3 Idiots

MUMBAI: Musician Munawar, currently basking in the success of his debut album 'Madari,' recently revealed an unusual anecdote about the beloved film...read more

3
Ato records' garage-punks CIVIC announce 'new vietnam and singles' LP | First ever us tour kicks off this week

MUMBAI : CIVIC have reimagined the reckless intensity of proto-punk for an era of endless uncertainty. Hailed by Sterogum as “an unholy lo-fi pile-...read more

4
King’s latest love anthem ‘Sarkaare’ from the album ‘New Life’ is a treat for fans

MUMBAI: Global Music Artist artist King has rightfully attained the quintessential new-age popstar title with his groundbreaking music. Having...read more

5
Kim Petras surprise drops problematique album by Fan demand ahead of her world tour

MUMBAI: Adding to the excitement ahead of her Feed the Beast World Tour, GRAMMY- winning international pop sensation and critically acclaimed...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games