Providence, RI punks Structure Sounds join the Wiretap Records roster ahead of their debut album "Light Up Your Sorrow" out oct

MUMBAI : Providence, Rhode Island's Structure Sounds have announced they have joined the growing Wiretap Records roster to release their upcoming debut album “Light Up Your Sorrow”, out Friday Oct 20th.
Structure Sounds fuse visceral, high energy punk rock, sugary melodic hooks, and a sonic palette informed by blues, hardcore, and Americana, to create something of a novelty in 2023: a unique-sounding rock & roll band. Founded by members of The Scandals, Howl and The Down and Outs.
When asked about the new album, guitarist & lead vocalist Sean Patrick Carney said, “Looking at the collective songs on this album I found a common theme of fresh starts. There are songs about heartbreak, letting go, reflection and hope. Coming off a rough few years we all could use a light at the end of the tunnel and I hope these songs can conjure that feeling.”
The band released the track “Break Me” from the album in December of 2022, with rousing feedback. “Break Me is a song that took me 15 years to perfect. When you’re young It feels like heartbreak is a cycle that never ends. It goes around and around much like a good hook. I feel in the studio we captured that feeling of despair with a dash of hope to round it off.”
Structure Sounds - "Break Me"
Structure Sounds - "Waves" (Lyric Video)
“Light Up Your Sorrow” is out everywhere Friday, Oct 20th via Wiretap Records.
