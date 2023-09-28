Power-pop punk Don Giovanni band TEENAGE HALLOWEEN release "Armageddon Now" single and video

MUMBAI : After announcing their forthcoming sophomore studio album Till You Return, Teenage Halloween have released their exuberant third new single “Armageddon Now.” The single is streaming across all platforms now. The track is accompanied by a music video, which is premiering today via FLOOD Magazine, and can be seen HERE. “Armageddon Now” was written by guitarist Eli Frank (they/them), with lyrics from singer/guitarist Luk Henderiks (they/them). The track harnesses this growing songwriting partnership to deliver a catchy ripper. The song speaks about the potential harm we can inflict on ourselves in attempts to avoid confrontation.

“Armageddon Now” arrives alongside a music video in which the band enlisted numerous Queer pro-wrestlers from the “Queer Punk Outlaws” to act out a non-binary rumble in and around the band as they perform the song, ultimately leading the members themselves being caught up in the fray.

The track urges the listener to find strength to speak their truth in the face of adversity. It channels the feeling that others are steamrolling your thoughts and actions and how you have to just follow your own path in the end. The only way to feel heard at times is to keep on pushing your voice, even when it’s not the loudest one in the room.

"Armageddon Now" was preceded by "Getting Bitter" and the double a-side "Supertrans/Takeaway."

The band has announced an extensive tour in support of the album, tickets are available at teenagehalloween.com.

Dates:

10/20/2023 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Ukie Club

10/21/2023 - Lake Como, NJ @ Salty's

10/22/2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/27/2023 - Hamden, CT @ The Shop

10/28/2023 - Portsmouth, NH @ WSCA Radio

10/29/2023 - Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts

10/31/2023 - Charlotte, NC @ The Evening Muse #

11/01/2023 - Boone, NC @ Lily's *

11/02/2023 - Johnson City, TN @ The Hideaway *

11/03/2023 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Dark Roast *

11/04/2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Ideal Sportsbar * #

11/05/2023 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa #

11/07/2023 - Houston, TX @ Eighteen Ten Ojeman #

11/08/2023 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room #

11/09/2023 - San Antonio, TX @ Snake Hill Social Club #

11/10/2023 - El Paso, TX @ Old Sheepdog Brewery #

11/11/2023 - Santa Fe NM @ Ghost #

11/14/2023 - Phoenix, AZ @ El Oasis At El Noche #

11/15/2023 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sand Dollar Lounge #

11/16/2023 - San Diego, CA @ Kensington Club #

11/17/2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Smell #

11/18/2023 - Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman #

11/19/2023 - Sacramento CA @ The Starlet Room #

11/21/2023 - Portland, OR @ PICA

11/22/2023 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

11/23/2023 - Vancouver, BC @ Green Auto

11/24/2023 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement

11/25/2023 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive

11/26/2023 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

11/28/2023 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

11/29/2023 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

11/30/2023 - St Louis, MO @ TBA

12/01/2023 - Chicago, IL @ TBA

12/02/2023 - Milwaukee ,WI @ TBA

12/03/2023 - Bloomington, IL @ TBA

12/05/2023 - Indianapolis, IN @ Healer

12/06/2023 - Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Tavern

12/07/2023 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

12/08/2023 - Detroit, MI @ Lager House

12/09/2023 - Washington, DC @ Quarry House Tavern

# - with Dollar Signs

* - with Tongues Of Fire

Vocalist/guitarist Luk Henderiks had this to say about the album in general:

“Till You Return is a record that comes to terms with the cruel realities of this world and the realization that the only path to happiness is the one that you create for yourself. Ultimately, this record reaches out to the listener and offers a sense of solidarity regarding life’s painful truths that can rear their heads at any given moment. Personal topics of loss, grief, queer struggles and mental instability are delivered alongside accounts of often-spoiled attempts at personal growth and are laid bare throughout this album. While our self-titled debut sought to shine a light of hope, Till You Return embraces the darkness to stand hand-in-hand with the listener and let them know that they are not alone in their personal struggle to survive.

To those of us who feel like they've lost sight of who they are in their heart, or feel detached from the person they want to be. This is a record we made to sit with you while you find your way back to you.”

The album Till You Return will be released by Don Giovanni Records on October 20th, 2023. Pre-Order for the album is available now. “Armageddon Now” is streaming everywhere now, and the music video can be seen HERE.