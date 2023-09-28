Nova Scotia's HUMAN MISSILE CRISIS releases powerful, Garage Punk video for title track from debut "Liquor Store Stories"

MUMBAI: Human Missile Crisis is a therapeutic journey; being on the verge of your thirties while still not knowing what the hell is going on. It’s reconciling the forces that pull on your life: relationships, substances, depression, and the world around you. And it’s creating music with no boundaries or preconceived bullshit. The Dartmouth, Nova Scotia trio started out in the vein of punk rock, but after jamming it out they’ve reached a more garage rock post-punk type sweet spot, which they are excited to show off in their debut album “Liquor Store Stories”.

The album dropped on August 25th, and a video for the title track, being released now, is going to draw the latecomers in. Guitarist/vocalist DJ Vaters opens up about the personal track:

“The title track and arguably the most important song to me. This is one of the first songs that I wrote, and it tells the story of a toxic relationship plagued by substance abuse, mostly alcohol abuse finally breaks down but both parties refuse to let go even though they both know that it’s the best thing for both. Musically this song is very powerful rhythmically and has a bridge that honestly is just fun to play.”

That song was chosen to go out first, according to Vaters, because he wants the music to reach people in a similar headspace he was in when he wrote it, in case it can be cathartic to anyone else. Lyrically, “Liquor Store Stories” is a whirlwind of a journey through life, love, frustration, jealousy, substance abuse, suicidal thoughts, making mistakes, learning from them, and moving on while dealing with and existing in an anxiety-fueled world. Musically, it reflects all that with powerful moments and loud rock-out parts, Human Missile Crisis tried to capture the energy of their live show on this record which is packed with aggression, romance, hopefulness, hopelessness, and ultimately a strong uplifting message.

Dedicated to their friends who are no longer with us, Bryan, Eric, David, and Charles, “Liquor Store Stories” was recorded at The Sonic Temple by Lil Thomas, mixed by Braden Kamermans, and mastered at Audiosiege in Portland, Oregon by Brad Boatright. It is recommended for anyone who enjoys the sounds of Idles, Fucked Up, and Pup.

Track Listing:

1. Do You Remember – 3:00

2. The Spark – 4.22

3. Haunted Home – 2:28

4. Problems – 4:00

5. Blackwater – 3:30

6. Distant Memory – 4:02

7. Liquor Store Stories – 4:40

8. Too Long – 4:03

9. Mr Pryor – 4:16

Album Length: 34:26

Human Missle Crisis is.

DJ Vaters - Guitar/Vocals

Justin Boutilier - Bass

Matthew MacIsaac - Drums

"I had a weird sensation while listening to the massive punch and swagger of "Liquor Store Stories" by Dartmouth, Nova Scotia based Human Missile Crisis. Not only is the title amazing and sounds like an anthology series on Hulu, the crunchy assaulting guitars, the nimble hyper bass lines, atomic drumming and strident vocal scowling aesthetic had me thinking of a 70's Mod revival rock band instead of a punk outfit, namely, the iconic JAM. Maybe it is the major 7th and miner chords I think I am hearing, maybe it is the vocal countenance that does have a heavier sort of iteration of Weller, and maybe it is the fury of the bass and drums, of everything really. And it also might be the sense of talking about the inner workings of hometowns.

By the way, sonically, I also thought of an amalgam of early punk like the Buzzcocks and more current bangers like Prince Daddy & The Hyena." -Robb Donker Curtius / American Pancake

"Merging elements of Garage Rock and Post-Punk, they end up delivering an exciting song to the listener, with great melodies and which stands out mainly for its great rhythmic work, with its striking bass line and vocals with great melodies." -Leandro Vianna / Roadie Metal

"Maybe "Blackwater" from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia based Human Missile Crisis is about wishing those who disappeared from your life well, maybe not. Maybe it is all about the glorious noise, the throttling bass bottom heaviness that kicks you in the gut, maybe not. Maybe it is about finding what you are searching for and not dive deep into the blackness to find it, maybe not. In the end, maybe Human Missile Crisis feels like Black Sabbath, The Dead Kennedys, Coachwhips, Bass Drum of Death atom smashed together into something else entirely, something visceral and impactful." -Robb Donker Curtius / American Pancake

""Liquor Store Stories" is a single recently dropped by Nova Scotia-based band, Human Missile Crisis. Boasting an infectious energy equipped with melodic vocal flows and anthemic instrumental work, this is a powerful new tune that delivers a unique blend of styles. Elements of punk, garage rock, indie, and emo are all present here, and the band shines brightly by creatively blending all the influences into one full sound." -Havoc Underground

""Too Long" is a melody that will really provoke something powerful and luminous in you with its most violent and rhythmic rhythms, capable of awakening the monster that you keep inside of you, this band will shake you with this crazy song bathed in the best alternative sounds and aggressive sounds of punk fused with the darkness of a more balanced rock." -End Sessions

"'Too Long' by Human Missile Crisis is an energetic, aggressive and dark punk and rock whose instruments provide an auditory explosion in the best of the senses, causing a piece of music full of rhythm to be manufactured. While listening to the song I couldn't stop moving my head back and forth because of how catchy it is, it's one of those songs that you fall in love with in a second. I loved the song from start to finish and I hope you do too." -Javier Alfonso / La Caverna

"The album begins with “Do you Remember”, a song that has a powerful guitar in its intro and remains that way, but from the beginning you say this album is not going to stop, it is going to maintain that hard and aggressive rhythm, although They also have California punk songs like “The Spark”, and of course they also have songs like “Distant Memory”, with a slower rhythm, but with the same strength in the voice. This album really has 9 incredible tracks for those who like garage and punk, and also get into slam." -Miguel Castillo/ La Caverna

"Opening the record is ‘Do You Remember’, a three-minute romp that must be powered by Jack Daniels because the vocals have that tinge of Lemmy about them. The track ebbs and flows for those 180 seconds but always comes back to the punchy punk-rock vibe that is at the core of Liquor Store Stories." -Dan Hemming / Hard Beat Magazine