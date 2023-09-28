RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Sep 2023 14:00 |  By RnMTeam

Munawar's Surprising Link to Bollywood's '3 Idiots

MUMBAI: Musician Munawar, currently basking in the success of his debut album 'Madari,' recently revealed an unusual anecdote about the beloved film '3 Idiots.' Munawar, a complete movie buff, has had a journey in the industry like no other. Before making a name for himself in the world of comedy, he worked various odd jobs to make a living. Not many know about the connection between the film '3 Idiots' and Munawar.

Even before the film's release, Munawar was among the first few people who read its script. Munawar recalls working at a Print Publication company where he was relatively new. The company had acquired the script of "3 Idiots" and needed a digital version of it. Munawar, being a newly joined employee, was assigned the task of getting it done. Little did he know that this seemingly simple task would lead to a remarkable story. In a recent interview, Munawar revealed, "Back in the day, I used to work at a Print Publicity company. I had just joined there, and one day my boss handed a file to my senior and asked her to type it out for him. My senior asked me to read it out for her so she could type it out. This was around 20 days before the release. "That was the first time I had ever seen a script in my life. So, I dictated, and my colleague was typing it.

While I was reading, I mistakenly thought Aamir Khan was playing Raju and Sharman Joshi was playing Rancho's character," he laughs. "But honestly, I had never read such a script before. While reading it, I felt like I was in the scene. At that time, I had zero knowledge of screenplay or any technical details, but just by reading the script, I was thoroughly impressed. To this day, I have never come across such a brilliant script." Munawar's conversations reveal much about his journey and life, and each time it’s something new. These stories are not just precious memories for him but also give readers insight into the real Munawar.

Tags
Munawar Bollywood 3 idiots Aamir Khan Sharman Joshi
Related news
 | 26 Sep 2023

Relive magic of 90s Bollywood Music: Shemaroo Entertainment recreates songs with new-age singers

MUMBAI: The 90s era of Bollywood music holds a special place in the hearts of millions, evoking cherished memories and a warm sense of nostalgia. These unforgettable songs became anthems for a whole generation, resonating with listeners of all ages.

read more
 | 23 Jun 2023

Kakar sisters: 'AI-generated music won't replace human creativity anytime soon'

MUMBAI: Playback singing duo and sisters Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, who are known for songs such as 'Mafiyaan', 'Single Saiyaan', have shared that music generated by artificial intelligence won't replace human creativity in near future.

read more
 | 21 Jun 2023

Munawar all set to win hearts with his special first ever singing performance at an highly anticipated event in Mumbai

MUMBAIs Singer - Rapper Munawar who is currently making headlines for his album ‘Madari’ seems to have earned a space for himself in the Indian music scene.

read more
 | 15 Jun 2023

Experience the Magic of Munawar's "Madari" - A Musical Masterpiece

MUMBAI: Recognized as one of the most promising music talents, Munawar has dropped his highly anticipated album, "Madari," creating a buzz among fans.

read more
 | 12 Jun 2023

Munawar says late Irrfan Khan was the inspiration behind his song 'Madari'

MUMBAI: Singer Munawar, who has just dropped his album 'Madari', credits late actor Irrfan Khan for inspiring him.

read more

RnM Biz

Bhushan Kumar introduces a new property 'Solos', a true musical companion kick- starting with Sonu Nigam's track

MUMBAI : Asia’s largest music label T-Series is set to release its new property ‘Solos’ to take read more

Music Tectonics unveils program for America’s leading music innovation conference

MUMBAI: As technological upheavals shake up how music is made and enjoyed, there’s one place wheread more

TuneCore announces the second TuneCore grant, awarding one India-based Punjabi Music Artist a cash prize of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Believe, onread more

Warner Music India expands partnership with Sky Digital India

MUMBAI: Warner Music India has signed a joint venture deal with Sky Digital, India’s fastest-growread more

BIG FM marks its 15th year as the exclusive Radio Partner for Lalbaughcha Raja

MUMBAI : The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi shines as the grandest celebration of the biread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Providence, RI punks Structure Sounds join the Wiretap Records roster ahead of their debut album "Light Up Your Sorrow" out oct

MUMBAI : Providence, Rhode Island's Structure Sounds have announced they have joined the growing Wiretap Records roster to release their upcoming...read more

2
Ato records' garage-punks CIVIC announce 'new vietnam and singles' LP | First ever us tour kicks off this week

MUMBAI : CIVIC have reimagined the reckless intensity of proto-punk for an era of endless uncertainty. Hailed by Sterogum as “an unholy lo-fi pile-...read more

3
King’s latest love anthem ‘Sarkaare’ from the album ‘New Life’ is a treat for fans

MUMBAI: Global Music Artist artist King has rightfully attained the quintessential new-age popstar title with his groundbreaking music. Having...read more

4
Kim Petras surprise drops problematique album by Fan demand ahead of her world tour

MUMBAI: Adding to the excitement ahead of her Feed the Beast World Tour, GRAMMY- winning international pop sensation and critically acclaimed...read more

5
Felix Jaehn and Jonas Blue release their second Collaboration called “Past Life“

MUMBAI: Multi-gold and platinum producers Felix Jaehn and Jonas Blue are back with their second collaboration, "Past Life". Following the success of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games