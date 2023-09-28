RadioandMusic
News |  28 Sep 2023 18:16 |  By RnMTeam

LA's Grave Secrets releasing debut LP 'Til your lungs fall out' in oct

MUMBAI :Los Angeles-based four-piece band Grave Secrets are sharing their latest single "F*ck Shit Up," off their upcoming debut album, 'Til Your Lungs Fall Out', which will be released on October 27 via Wiretap Records.

The track also appears on their new 7” split vinyl with label mates Bed which you can order now at wiretaprecords.com.

Stream the song on DSPs.

Stream on Youtube

Grave Secrets seamlessly melds melodic punk & hardcore influences. Every member is a profound lover of nostalgic sounds with a modern touch. Grave Secrets works exclusively works with Alex Estrada (Joyce Manor & Touche Amore) at his Pale Moon Ranch studio. Wiretap Records will release the band's upcoming album later this year.

gravesecrets tour 2023

Grave Secrets will be hitting the road to celebrate the release of 'Till Your Lungs Fall Out' with labelmates BED.

Tour Dates:

Oct. 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Paramount

Oct. 30 – Tucson, AZ @ Groundwork’s

Oct. 31 – Las Cruces, NM @ The Range

Nov. 01 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Nov. 03 – San Antonio @ Paper Tiger

Nov. 04 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins

 

Grave Secrets band Wiretap Records Alex Estrada music Songs
