Kim Petras surprise drops problematique album by Fan demand ahead of her world tour

MUMBAI: Adding to the excitement ahead of her Feed the Beast World Tour, GRAMMY- winning international pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has unexpectedly released her long-awaited album Problematique as a surprise for her fans via Republic Records/ Amigo Records.

Previously shelved after partially leaking and leaving fans clamoring for more, Problematique has been unearthed from the vault as 10 tracks of euphoric escapist pop inspired by French house music and Parisian soundscapes. Shimmering with magnetic, laissez-faire confidence and giving Kim even more new music to perform on her upcoming global tour, Problematique features stand out track “Treat Me Like A Ho,” a bratty flex that brims with untouchable, sugar baby confidence. The album also features starry-eyed, funk banger “Born Again,” a defiant, self-assured burst of fun in title track “Problematique,” sultry, smooth bop “Deeper,” and “All She Wants” – a materialistic, tongue-in-cheek anthem featuring the iconic Paris Hilton.

Kim also recently shared reimagined, symphonic, 7-piece string ensemble performances of fan favorites from her acclaimed debut album Feed The Beast – a declaration about being willing to be consumed by pop music, her biggest passion in life, that was inspired by the euphoric Eurodance hits that she would lose herself in growing up. PRESS HERE to watch three unforgettable performances of fan favorites lifted by Kim’s powerful, polished vocals that include a dynamic, melodic rendition of diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj’s iconic verse from powerhouse single “Alone,” a yearnful, heart-wrenching version of “Minute,” and a powerful, stripped-back sonic reinterpretation of “Claws.”

The North American leg of Kim’s upcoming Feed The Beast World Tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off September 27 in Austin, TX, bringing her larger-than-life live show to major cities coast to coast, including Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston and San Diego, as well as Canadian stops in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. Kim will then embark on a UK/European run of shows beginning February 13 in Birmingham, UK which will bring her to cities overseas including Manchester, London, Brussels, Paris, Cologne, Amsterdam and Milan. The tour also offers a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include Meet & Greet and photo op with Kim, early entry into the venue, and limited-edition merchandise. Please visit KimPetras.com for tickets, VIP packages, and tour info, and PRESS HERE to watch the tour announcement video.

Having recently performed at festivals around the world including Governor’s Ball in NYC, Osheaga in Montreal, and The Town in São Paulo, Brazil, Kim is also slated to perform at Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas on September 24 and Corona Capital in Mexico City on November 18.

Kim is continuing a milestone year that has included winning her first (and LGBTQ history- making) GRAMMY Award (for “Unholy”) alongside Sam Smith – who she just jumped on stage with at The Forum in Los Angeles for a surprise live performance – attending the Met Gala as a guest of Marc Jacobs, receiving the Billboard Women in Music Chartbreaker Award, and gracing the cover of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.