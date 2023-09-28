Felix Jaehn and Jonas Blue release their second Collaboration called “Past Life“

MUMBAI: Multi-gold and platinum producers Felix Jaehn and Jonas Blue are back with their second collaboration, "Past Life". Following the success of their first joint single, "Weekends", the track promises to be another massive hit from these star DJs.

“I swear we fell in love in a past life“

In true "Happy Rave" style, as dubbed by Felix Jaehn for his latest EP, "Past Life" emerges as a progressive uptempo dance tune. The song reflects the sentiment of feeling deeply familiar with someone new, as if they were known from a past life.

With "Past Life", Felix Jaehn and Jonas Blue once again showcase their knack for capturing the musical zeitgeist. The track isn't just catchy, it's also an energy-packed song that progressively builds, destined to find its place on global charts and dance floors.

The two artists first met in 2016 and after a couple of conversations and shared stages, the idea for their initial single "Weekends" was born, which can also be found on Felix Jaehn's HAPPY RAVE EP.

Anticipating the release, Felix Jaehn shares, "I am beyond excited to release my second collab with Jonas Blue today!" This enthusiasm is infectious and can be felt throughout every beat of the track.