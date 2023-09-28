Fans rejoice as Music Composer - Singer Amit Trivedi announces his new music album 'Songs of Trance 2'(SOT 2)

MUMBAI : National Award Winning Music Composer and Singer Amit Trivedi is all set to come up with his new music album, titled ‘Songs of Trance 2 (SOT 2)’, following the success of his earlier album ‘Songs of Trance’ which was released in 2020. A highly anticipated album, ‘Songs of Trance 2 (SOT 2)’ is expected to offer ethereal melodies and captivating rhythms with Amit Trivedi collaborating with diverse talents.
Slated to drop on October 10, 2023, on the musician’s independent label, Amit Trivedi Azaad, ‘Songs of Trance 2’ (SOT 2) album will have a total of six songs, infused with Electronic beats, lush instrumentation, and entrancing vocals. With ‘Songs of Trance 2’,(SOT 2) Amit Trivedi is all set to surprise his fans yet again, as it's said to be one of the most eagerly awaited musical releases of the year.
Talking about the album, Amit Trivedi said, ‘Songs of Trance 2'(SOT 2) is not just music to me; it's a piece of my soul. Creating this album was a very personal and creative journey. I hope these melodies touch the hearts as they did mine. Each song is a precious gem, and I can't wait to share them. When the audience listens, I hope they feel the emotions that went into creating this.’
Fans of Amit Trivedi indeed are super excited about the upcoming music album. We can't wait either.
