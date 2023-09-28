RadioandMusic
News |  28 Sep 2023 16:35

Ato records' garage-punks CIVIC announce 'new vietnam and singles' LP | First ever us tour kicks off this week

MUMBAI : CIVIC have reimagined the reckless intensity of proto-punk for an era of endless uncertainty. Hailed by Sterogum as “an unholy lo-fi pile-up of garage rock, punk, and ’90s-style noise-rock,” the band recently unleashed their acclaimed, blistering new single “Hourglass”. Today, they are thrilled to announce the New Vietnam & Singles LP, due out October 20 on ATO Records. This new collection marks the first time the band’s powerhouse 2018 debut EP New Vietnam – that prompted VICE to crown the band “Melbourne’s New Kings of Wild Rock And Roll” – will be released on vinyl in the US. It also features a selection of early fan favorite singles and a special new version of “New Vietnam” recorded live from 3PBS (Melbourne radio).

CIVIC is thrilled to bring their blistering live show to stages across the US for the FIRST TIME ever on the Taken By Force tour which kicks off this week. One of the most exhilarating bands to emerge in recent years, the Melbourne-based act made their name as a captivating live act defined by masterfully controlled chaos, embarking on a European tour earlier this year. Their frenetic live show will serve up a vital new energy, joyfully obliterating the line between furious catharsis and unbridled fun. The tour will include stops in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle and more as well as appearances at LEVITATION Festival and Gonerfest.

US Tour Dates - Tickets

9/29: Memphis, TN @ Gonerfest

10/01: Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

10/03: Birmingham, AL @ LCY

10/04: Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

10/05: Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

10/06: Baltimore, MD @ Metro Baltimore

10/07: New York, NY @ Zone One

10/08: Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

10/10: Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/11: Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

10/12: Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

10/13: Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/14: Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

10/15: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/17: Seattle, WA @ Barboza

10/18: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/20: San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

10/21: Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory

10/22: Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

10/24: San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

10/25: Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

10/27: Austin, TX @ LEVITATION

