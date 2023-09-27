RadioandMusic
News |  27 Sep 2023

vivo partners with BrandMusiq to craft revolutionary sonic Identity system

MUMBAI: BrandMusiq, India’s pioneering sonic branding firm has created a cutting-edge sonic identity for vivo, the trusted global smartphone brand. This ground-breaking collaboration between BrandMusiq and vivo ushers in a new era of emotional resonance and brand recognition through the power of sound. It is a monumental achievement in establishing vivo's sonic brand, destined to echo through millions of devices daily across India, forging a strong acoustic signature for the brand.

vivo took a visionary step to enhance its customer experience and brand identity. In partnership with BrandMusiq, a global sonic branding agency, vivo has harnessed the art and science of sound to create a comprehensive Sonic Identity System, one that will be unique to vivo and will be instantly recognizable. This includes the ‘MOGOSCAPE® (Sonic palette), a MOGO® (Musical LOGO), and a Mini-MOGO® (confirmation sound/alert), created to encapsulate the essence of vivo’s brand purpose, ‘Live the Joy.’ Already integrated into all brand communication including TVCs and digital content, this system ensures an instant and unmistakable association for vivo.

Notably, vivo has recently incorporated these distinctive ringtones and notification sounds into their newly launched V29 series devices in India. This marks a significant milestone in the manifestation of vivo's sonic brand, set to resonate millions of times daily across India, creating a strong and consistent auditory identity for the brand.

Speaking on the landmark initiative, vivo Brand spokesperson stated “We can’t wait to have consumers experience this encapsulating tone that is the perfect embodiment of vivo brand values and purpose. The process of creating this was a wonderful journey of bridging the gap between science and art. We hope consumers can find joy in what we have created.”

Rajeev Raja, the visionary Founder of BrandMusiq, expressed his excitement about this monumental collaboration: "vivo's decision to integrate our Sonic Identity System into their brand communications and consumer engagement programs marks a momentous leap for both sonic branding and the brand's identity. We are thrilled to partner with vivo in creating a comprehensive sonic identity that triggers instant brand recognition and deepens brand emotion”

Over the years, BrandMusiq has successfully unlocked sound opportunities for consumer brands to create a long-lasting emotional association with their audiences across a multitude of ‘ear points’ or ‘audio touchpoints’. By applying their time-tested process, the company has developed sonic identities that connect with consumers at a deeper and more subliminal level. BrandMusiq has created sonic identity for brands like MasterCard Global, Infosys, Toyota, Unilever brands (such as Bru, Red Label, Vim,) HDFC Bank, SBI Life, Vistara Airlines, Zomato, Raymond, Kraft, Nestle, Blue Band, MG Motors, Reliance Petroleum, and many others.

