RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Sep 2023 19:59 |  By RnMTeam

Vipin Aneja mesmerizes devotees with a soulful rendition of Morya Karo Mangal at andhericha raja

MUMBAI : In a harmonious celebration of the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the celebrated singer Vipin Aneja graced the pandal of AndheriCha Raja with his presence and performed a heart-touching rendition of Morya Karo Mangal. The singer, known for his melodious voice and devotional fervor, paid a visit to the pandal, took darshan, and surprised the audience with his latest devotional creation, Morya Karo Mangal which is co sung by Aakriti Kakkar.

The atmosphere at the pandal turned ethereal as Vipin Aneja's soulful rendition filled the air, leaving the audiences surprised and deeply moved. In a heartwarming moment, the gathered devotees joined in, crooning along with the singer, creating a truly magical and devotional ambiance.

Vipin Aneja shared, "I am humbled and blessed to have had the opportunity to perform 'Morya Karo Mangal' at the AndheriCha Raja pandal. Lord Ganesha's presence was heart touching, and the devotion of the audience was truly heartwarming. This song is a tribute to the divine and the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, and I hope it brings joy, positivity, and blessings to all who listen. It's an honor to be part of this auspicious occasion and to introduce 'Morya Karo Mangal' through Lonestar Music, a platform that aims to touch souls through music."

Morya Karo Mangal is a musical masterpiece composed by the talented Gulraj Singh and features soul-stirring lyrics by Manoj Yadav. The song serves as a heartfelt tribute to Lord Ganesha and a joyous ode to the monsoon-laden Ganpati festival, which brings forth positivity and blessings to the nation. This auspicious occasion also marks the debut of Lonestar Music, a sister company of the esteemed film production house Lonestar Films.

Listeners can now immerse themselves in the melodious magic and spiritual essence of Morya Karo Mangal as it is available for audio streaming on all major platforms. The song promises to be a soul-soothing experience, touching the hearts of devotees and music aficionados alike.

Tags
Vipin Aneja Gulraj Singh Manoj Yadav Aakriti Kakkar Singers music Songs
Related news
 | 27 Sep 2023

The Plugze Europe , L.a.x and Morry releases new single 'TONIGHT' ft by Sean kingston

MUMBAI - The Plugz Europe is back with yet another packed production in the form of ‘Tonight’ – out now via The Plugz Global.

read more
 | 27 Sep 2023

A groove of gratitude: Danish delivers another banger with 'Shukur', a fun and catchy rap song for the ages

MUMBAI : The cool cat of Kurla is back! Danish Ahmed is one of the most coveted names in India’s rap circle, and his latest track proves why he is a rising rap star in the world of Indian hip-hop.

read more
 | 27 Sep 2023

Kylie Minogue 's 16th studio album `TENSION' is out today!

MUMBAI : Kylie’s highly-anticipated new album, 'Tension’ – a record full of euphoric, empowered dance floor bangers and sultry pop cuts – is out now via BMG.

read more
 | 27 Sep 2023

'One world many musics : Celebrating artistic plurality', the NCPA's upcoming musical presentation, offers a cultural musical amalgam

MUMBAI :  The NCPA is proud to announce yet another promising edition of One World Many Musics (OWMM) festival, featuring an exciting musical lineup, right in time for the festive season.

read more
 | 27 Sep 2023

Low Coast (Feat. Jeff Caudill of Gameface) releases debut album "Existing The Dream" ; New replacements cover now streaming

MUMBAI : Low Coast, the new band from indie rock mainstay Jeff Caudill (Gameface) has released the debut album "Existing the Dream" via Spartan Records.Stream the album HERE.

read more

RnM Biz

Music Tectonics unveils program for America’s leading music innovation conference

MUMBAI: As technological upheavals shake up how music is made and enjoyed, there’s one place wheread more

TuneCore announces the second TuneCore grant, awarding one India-based Punjabi Music Artist a cash prize of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Believe, onread more

Warner Music India expands partnership with Sky Digital India

MUMBAI: Warner Music India has signed a joint venture deal with Sky Digital, India’s fastest-growread more

BIG FM marks its 15th year as the exclusive Radio Partner for Lalbaughcha Raja

MUMBAI : The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi shines as the grandest celebration of the biread more

TuneCore announces the second TuneCore grant, awarding one India- based Punjabi Music artist a cash prize of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Believe, onread more

top# 5 articles

1
A groove of gratitude: Danish delivers another banger with 'Shukur', a fun and catchy rap song for the ages

MUMBAI : The cool cat of Kurla is back! Danish Ahmed is one of the most coveted names in India’s rap circle, and his latest track proves why he is a...read more

2
Chinese-american rising star, Irene Wong releases the music video for her debut single “mmm idk”

MUMBAI - Chinese-American influencer, model, and singer-songwriter Irene Wong, has released the official music video for her debut single, "mmm idk...read more

3
vivo partners with BrandMusiq to craft revolutionary sonic Identity system

MUMBAI: BrandMusiq, India’s pioneering sonic branding firm has created a cutting-edge sonic identity for vivo, the trusted global smartphone brand....read more

4
Low Coast (Feat. Jeff Caudill of Gameface) releases debut album "Existing The Dream" ; New replacements cover now streaming

MUMBAI : Low Coast, the new band from indie rock mainstay Jeff Caudill (Gameface) has released the debut album "Existing the Dream" via Spartan...read more

5
The Plugze Europe , L.a.x and Morry releases new single 'TONIGHT' ft by Sean kingston

MUMBAI - The Plugz Europe is back with yet another packed production in the form of ‘Tonight’ – out now via The Plugz Global. Featuring legendary...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games