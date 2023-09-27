Vipin Aneja mesmerizes devotees with a soulful rendition of Morya Karo Mangal at andhericha raja

MUMBAI : In a harmonious celebration of the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the celebrated singer Vipin Aneja graced the pandal of AndheriCha Raja with his presence and performed a heart-touching rendition of Morya Karo Mangal. The singer, known for his melodious voice and devotional fervor, paid a visit to the pandal, took darshan, and surprised the audience with his latest devotional creation, Morya Karo Mangal which is co sung by Aakriti Kakkar.

The atmosphere at the pandal turned ethereal as Vipin Aneja's soulful rendition filled the air, leaving the audiences surprised and deeply moved. In a heartwarming moment, the gathered devotees joined in, crooning along with the singer, creating a truly magical and devotional ambiance.

Vipin Aneja shared, "I am humbled and blessed to have had the opportunity to perform 'Morya Karo Mangal' at the AndheriCha Raja pandal. Lord Ganesha's presence was heart touching, and the devotion of the audience was truly heartwarming. This song is a tribute to the divine and the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, and I hope it brings joy, positivity, and blessings to all who listen. It's an honor to be part of this auspicious occasion and to introduce 'Morya Karo Mangal' through Lonestar Music, a platform that aims to touch souls through music."

Morya Karo Mangal is a musical masterpiece composed by the talented Gulraj Singh and features soul-stirring lyrics by Manoj Yadav. The song serves as a heartfelt tribute to Lord Ganesha and a joyous ode to the monsoon-laden Ganpati festival, which brings forth positivity and blessings to the nation. This auspicious occasion also marks the debut of Lonestar Music, a sister company of the esteemed film production house Lonestar Films.

Listeners can now immerse themselves in the melodious magic and spiritual essence of Morya Karo Mangal as it is available for audio streaming on all major platforms. The song promises to be a soul-soothing experience, touching the hearts of devotees and music aficionados alike.