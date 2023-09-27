The Plugze Europe , L.a.x and Morry releases new single 'TONIGHT' ft by Sean kingston

MUMBAI - The Plugz Europe is back with yet another packed production in the form of ‘Tonight’ – out now via The Plugz Global. Featuring legendary Jamaican-American rapper and singer Sean Kingston, ‘Tonight’ sees the Dutch/Algerian artist team up with Nigerian singer/songwriter and recording artist L.A.X and Dutch DJ and Producer Morry.
It wouldn't be a Plugz track without a captivating fusion of cultures and musical genres and with 'Tonight' the talented producer once again showcases a collaborative effort transcending international borders and creating an infectious soundscape. By combining Kingston and L.A.X’s distinctive vocals with an expertly crafted deep house beat, the two blend seamlessly into a track that pulsates with energy and vibrancy and will speak to listeners across the globe.
Releasing his 'No Bad Vibes' album earlier this year which boasted a number of features from global artists , Lagos-based musician L.A.X. resonates with The Plugz Europe’s vision, engaging in collaborative efforts with a diverse international array of talents.
Jamaican-American singer, songwriter, and rapper Sean Kingston - best known for his hit singles like ‘Beautiful Girls’ and "Fire Burning’ - first gained prominence in the mid-2000s for his catchy reggae-infused pop tracks and collaborations with various artists. Bringing together elements of reggae, hip-hop, and R&B, his unique sound has earned him millions of fans worldwide.
Hailing from Amsterdam, multi-platinum, award-winning DJ/Producer and songwriter Morry draws on his international roots (indonesian/dutch), combined with the multicultural environment he grew up in, to successfully crafted a truly global sound. It is this sound that has seen him already called upon to work with a host of major artists including Afro Bros, Willy William and now The Plugz Europe.
The roster of past and upcoming collaborators associated with The Plugz reads like a music industry who's who, boasting renowned names such as Gyptian, Juicy J, Pharrell Williams, Rema, and Sean Kingston. These are just some of the music luminaries who have recently joined forces in the studio with the Dutch/Algerian artist.
The dedication of The Plugz Europe to fostering connections among artists from various genres, countries, and cultures remains steadfast, as he continuously unearths new talents to forge the innovative sonic landscapes for the future.
