Low Coast (Feat. Jeff Caudill of Gameface) releases debut album "Existing The Dream" ; New replacements cover now streaming

MUMBAI : Low Coast, the new band from indie rock mainstay Jeff Caudill (Gameface) has released the debut album "Existing the Dream" via Spartan Records.
Stream the album HERE.
After over two decades of releases with the fan-adored band Gameface, Caudill's new band marks a distinct departure from the SoCal melodic punk rock world and a foray into the direction of artists like Wilco, Gin Blossoms, and Death Cab For Cutie.
"I’ve been dreaming about this album for decades, and waiting years to release it. I feel like my patience is finally paying off. Low Coast is the band I’ve always wanted to have. These guys take my songs to places I could never get to on my own.We made this record during a really volatile time in history - and the songs reflect that," adds Caudill.
First pressing limited to 300 copies:
• Desert Dusk (Gold / Black / Blue Swirl) (300)
Full color jacket printed on reverseboard stock and full-color printed innersleeve.
Upcoming Shows:
Saturday, May 27- San Diego- North Park Music Fest
Sunday, May 28- Los Angeles, CA - Permanent Records Roadhouse
"Existing The Dream" Track Listing
1. Hard To Believe
2. I Know We’ll Never Know
3. Out There
4. Everybody Shines
5. Nowhere Else To Go
6. Sandy
7. (I Can’t Wait To) Live in the Moment
8. Irrational Anthem
9. Destination
10. Car Stereo
Stream the band's cover of the Replacements "Here Comes A Regular" (off the upcoming 'Mats tribute album 'Let The Bad Times Roll') on Punknews.
Pre-order HERE.
MUMBAI: As technological upheavals shake up how music is made and enjoyed, there’s one place wheread more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Believe, onread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music India has signed a joint venture deal with Sky Digital, India’s fastest-growread more
MUMBAI : The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi shines as the grandest celebration of the biread more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Believe, onread more
MUMBAI : The cool cat of Kurla is back! Danish Ahmed is one of the most coveted names in India’s rap circle, and his latest track proves why he is a...read more
MUMBAI - Chinese-American influencer, model, and singer-songwriter Irene Wong, has released the official music video for her debut single, "mmm idk...read more
MUMBAI: BrandMusiq, India’s pioneering sonic branding firm has created a cutting-edge sonic identity for vivo, the trusted global smartphone brand....read more
MUMBAI: Copenhagen's Fabled Mind is debuting a new lyric video for "Altered Reality," the latest single off their new exclusive vinyl LP release '...read more
MUMBAI: Western Canada's largest mountain mosh pit Armstrong MetalFest announces it will be opening band submissions for its 14th annual gathering...read more