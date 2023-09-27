Low Coast (Feat. Jeff Caudill of Gameface) releases debut album "Existing The Dream" ; New replacements cover now streaming

MUMBAI : Low Coast, the new band from indie rock mainstay Jeff Caudill (Gameface) has released the debut album "Existing the Dream" via Spartan Records.

Stream the album HERE.

After over two decades of releases with the fan-adored band Gameface, Caudill's new band marks a distinct departure from the SoCal melodic punk rock world and a foray into the direction of artists like Wilco, Gin Blossoms, and Death Cab For Cutie.

"I’ve been dreaming about this album for decades, and waiting years to release it. I feel like my patience is finally paying off. Low Coast is the band I’ve always wanted to have. These guys take my songs to places I could never get to on my own.We made this record during a really volatile time in history - and the songs reflect that," adds Caudill.

First pressing limited to 300 copies:

• Desert Dusk (Gold / Black / Blue Swirl) (300)

Full color jacket printed on reverseboard stock and full-color printed innersleeve.

Upcoming Shows:

Saturday, May 27- San Diego- North Park Music Fest

Sunday, May 28- Los Angeles, CA - Permanent Records Roadhouse

"Existing The Dream" Track Listing

1. Hard To Believe

2. I Know We’ll Never Know

3. Out There

4. Everybody Shines

5. Nowhere Else To Go

6. Sandy

7. (I Can’t Wait To) Live in the Moment

8. Irrational Anthem

9. Destination

10. Car Stereo

Stream the band's cover of the Replacements "Here Comes A Regular" (off the upcoming 'Mats tribute album 'Let The Bad Times Roll') on Punknews.

Pre-order HERE.