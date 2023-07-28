Shye Shares New Anthem "Joke"

Mumbai – Singer-songwriter and producer Shye has released her new single "Joke", an angry anthem about seeing things for what they are when one takes off their rose-tinted glasses. "There’s frustration, sarcasm and derision when words and actions don’t match," Shye explains. "The song is not only a way to blow off steam for being fooled, but also a chance to laugh at oneself for missing the joke in the very first place." Fans can stream the single here.



Shye continues, "We are all guilty of making poor judgements at one point or another. It is annoying to realise that we can be so blind but perhaps the lesson is sometimes necessary in order for us to learn something."



On her new music, she shares, "For the direction in my upcoming works, I’m going for a more grunge sound, which is something I really enjoy but have not particularly done before so it was exciting learning how to mix and produce a new genre. I had shown a brief demo of it on one of the episodes on the Youth Pi Project show in China so I’m really happy to be able to finally share the finished song."



"Joke" follows her previous singles "Flower", "Safe" and last year's EP 'idk it's complicated'. The EP saw Shye revisit her bedroom pop sound, touching on the complications of dealing with crushes and friendships, and finding the sweet spot where you feel you belong. Shye recently participated in Qing Nian Pai Ji Hua , a televised music competition in China, where she emerged as a finalist after four months of competition.

