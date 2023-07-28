RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jul 2023 15:37 |  By RnMTeam

Nora En Pure Releases Summer Single 'Do No More'

MUMBAI : Marking a decade since the release of her breakthrough single Come With Me, Swiss-South African artist Nora En Pure releases a special summer single Do No More – out now on Enormous Tunes.

Stream / Purchase: Nora En Pure – Do No More

Serving as an ode to the classic, Do No More reminds the listener of the piece of music that has become a timeless soundtrack, and evokes memories for people all over the world. Crafting an enchanting soundscape, the tribute captures the essence of Come With Me, combining touching piano melodies, soaring vocals and rhythmic percussion to radiate positive and uplifting energy.

Speaking about the release, Nora En Pure mentioned:
 
“‘Do No More’ is a little ode to ‘Come With Me’, which has played a big role in my musical journey, so to celebrate its ten year anniversary I wanted to create a summery track with a similar vibe, with a modern twist. Some of the beats are the same and throw you right back, reminding people of the classic and all the memories that come along with it.”

Continuing her mammoth summer tour, Nora En Pure has captivated audiences at the likes of ULTRA Europe in Croatia, Airbeat One in Germany, Gurten Festival in Switzerland, Club Chinois in Ibiza, Cavo Paradiso in Mykonos and Tomorrowland in Belgium. Closing the month of July on European soil, the Helvetic Nerd is set to play at Nitsa Club in Barcelona, Tension Festival in Basel, Playa Padre in Marbella and Discoteca Raya in Panarea. Embarking on the next leg of her US tour, August will include performances at the likes of Ryse Night Club in St. Charles, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Marquee Dayclub in Las Vegas, Electric Island Festival in Toronto and Outside Lands in San Francisco.

Tags
Nora En Pure music Songs
Related news
 | 28 Jul 2023

Shye Shares New Anthem "Joke"

Mumbai – Singer-songwriter and producer Shye has released her new single "Joke", an angry anthem about seeing things for what they are when one takes off their rose-tinted glasses.

read more
 | 28 Jul 2023

DJ & Producer Liaison Shares New Single 'Love Will Take You Higher'

MUMBAI : Rising Huddersfield based DJ & producer LIAISON has shared his high-energy new single ‘Love Will Take You Higher’ via Warning Records/Sony RCA UK.

read more
 | 28 Jul 2023

Versatile Singer and Actress Sanjeeta Bhattacharya Releases Soulful Ballad 'XMTS'

MUMBAI – Singer-songwriter and actress Sanjeeta Bhattacharya weaves influences from folk, jazz and Latin styles with multi-lingual lyrics to create stories around myriad personal experiences.

read more
 | 28 Jul 2023

Indian Music: Bandish - A Tribute to Legendary Composers

MUMBAI : Raga, Tala and Bandish are the three pillars that form the basis for art music traditions in India. While the concepts of raga and tala are related to melodic and rhythmic aspects of music, Bandish is a comprehensive facet.

read more
 | 27 Jul 2023

Dolly Parton And NBCUniversal Collaborate on "We Are The Champions / We Will Rock You" Video to Promote One Year Until Olympic Games Paris 2024

MUMBAI :  Dolly Parton, a global icon, is collaborating with NBCUniversal on the video for her new song “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You,” which will be used to promote NBCU’s coverage of the Oly

read more

RnM Biz

The Role of Metadata in Maximizing Music Discovery and Revenue

MUMBAI : Music metadata – the embedded information associated with an audio file – plays a cruciread more

Red FM's 'South Side Story' Returns In Delhi & Mumbai

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to unveread more

Supari Studios wins content marketing mandate for Spotify India

MUMBAI: Supari Studios, the branded content vertical of Kulfi Collective, has announced that it read more

BIG FM announces the launch of biggest musical game show – 'BIG Antakshari' with the iconic host Annu Kapoor

MUMBAI: With power-packed entertainment, the show will take the audiences through various aspectsread more

Horus Music partners with independent streaming platform Damroo

MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more

top# 5 articles

1
Versatile Singer and Actress Sanjeeta Bhattacharya Releases Soulful Ballad 'XMTS'

MUMBAI – Singer-songwriter and actress Sanjeeta Bhattacharya weaves influences from folk, jazz and Latin styles with multi-lingual lyrics to create...read more

2
Shye Shares New Anthem "Joke"

Mumbai – Singer-songwriter and producer Shye has released her new single "Joke", an angry anthem about seeing things for what they are when one...read more

3
ROCKSHOTS RECORDS - STYGIAN FAIR Pay Homage To Viking Heritage w/ New Video "Masters of The Sea" From New Album "Aradia" Out Aug 2023

MUMBAI : Sweden's Stygian Fair will be releasing its new album entitled "Aradia" this coming August via Rockshots Records. It is the band's fourth...read more

4
DJ & Producer Liaison Shares New Single 'Love Will Take You Higher'

MUMBAI : Rising Huddersfield based DJ & producer LIAISON has shared his high-energy new single ‘Love Will Take You Higher’ via Warning Records/...read more

5
Dolly Parton And NBCUniversal Collaborate on "We Are The Champions / We Will Rock You" Video to Promote One Year Until Olympic Games Paris 2024

MUMBAI :  Dolly Parton, a global icon, is collaborating with NBCUniversal on the video for her new song “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You,”...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games