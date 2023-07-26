RadioandMusic
Rego B composes & singers two mashups in 15 regional & international languages in 1 BEAT and 1 TAKE

MUMBAI : The biggest and the youngest music sensation Rego B, grandson of late Shri Bappi Lahiri sings & composes 2 mashups in 15 regional & international languages in 1 BEAT and 1 TAKE which requires incredible linguistic skills, vocal dexterity, and a deep understanding of the phonetics and intonations of each language.

He showcases his versatility and talent as a singer to seamlessly transition between various linguistic and musical styles. Rego B extensively prepared, researched, and practiced. The singer ensured that he accurately pronounced the words, maintained proper rhythm and tonality, and conveyed the emotions of the song in each language.

Reflecting on the mashups, he says "I am very fond of different languages. I love learning and this time I wanted to use my knowledge in creating mashups of different languages" says Rego, Who wishes to entertain the audience worldwide. His love & seriousness for music is evident in his previous work. He has lent his melodious voice in Korean, Chinese, Italian, French, and of course, regional languages like Marathi, Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Telugu, and Tamil. At such a young age, Rego B is interested in different types of music and cultures and a lot of different types of music all over the world.

Rego's mashups are not only a testament to the singer's mastery of multiple languages but also a celebration of cultural diversity and a powerful way to connect with a broad audience.

Click on this google drive link for the mashups- https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1iEHsAmtvuN-RMcAh4zyGrkpmD_a0HJQG

