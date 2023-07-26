Ottawa Punks The Fly Downs (FFO Osker) Release New Stand Alone Single "Fabric Of Humanity"

MUMBAI :Ottawa-based punk outfit The Fly Downs have released a new single titled "Fabric Of Humanity." This song spotlights the dark side of the world as we know it while trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel.
Stream the track here: https://bfan.link/fabric-of-humanity
Recorded by: Hillside Audio
Mixed & Mastered by: Hillside Audio
Artwork by: Cary Haun @ Haunted Robot LTD
In the fall of 2016, the trio that would become known as The Fly Downs started making punk rock music directly under the flight path of incoming planes. Fast forward 5 years later and they would add a 4th member completing the current lineup. A mix of melodic, pop and skate punk.
The Fly Downs
JESSE ROBERTSON - VOCALS/GUITAR
SHANE MAHAR - DRUMS/VOCALS
ALEX HODGES - BASS/VOCALS
MATT SAUVE - GUITAR VOCALS
MUMBAI : Music metadata – the embedded information associated with an audio file – plays a cruciread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to unveread more
MUMBAI: Supari Studios, the branded content vertical of Kulfi Collective, has announced that it read more
MUMBAI: With power-packed entertainment, the show will take the audiences through various aspectsread more
MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more
MUMBAI: Dubai is set to host enchanting concerts for Bollywood fans this September and since the much-anticipated concert posters are out, the people...read more
MUMBAI : Starting a band is generally associated with young people, but Toronto progressive rock trio Redpath Traffic, whose members range in age...read more
MUMBAI – Eight years after MONSTA X’s debut, the group presents their first unit, SHOWNU X HYUNGWON, with the release of their first mini album ‘THE...read more
MUMBAI : The biggest and the youngest music sensation Rego B, grandson of late Shri Bappi Lahiri sings & composes 2 mashups in 15 regional &...read more
MUMBAI - Following the phenomenal launch of their debut English language single “I DO”, chart-topping girl group (G)I-DLE has unveiled a poignant...read more