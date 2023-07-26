Ottawa Punks The Fly Downs (FFO Osker) Release New Stand Alone Single "Fabric Of Humanity"

MUMBAI :Ottawa-based punk outfit The Fly Downs have released a new single titled "Fabric Of Humanity." This song spotlights the dark side of the world as we know it while trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel.

Stream the track here: https://bfan.link/fabric-of-humanity

Recorded by: Hillside Audio

Mixed & Mastered by: Hillside Audio

Artwork by: Cary Haun @ Haunted Robot LTD

In the fall of 2016, the trio that would become known as The Fly Downs started making punk rock music directly under the flight path of incoming planes. Fast forward 5 years later and they would add a 4th member completing the current lineup. A mix of melodic, pop and skate punk.

The Fly Downs

JESSE ROBERTSON - VOCALS/GUITAR

SHANE MAHAR - DRUMS/VOCALS

ALEX HODGES - BASS/VOCALS

MATT SAUVE - GUITAR VOCALS