Music - NCPA's Indian Music Line Up for August 2023

MUMBAI: Indian music with its rich legacy of over three millennia, has always had a pride of place in the art world. The NCPA embraces all the major strands of Indian music and continues to feature a wide spectrum of artistes – from up-and-coming to top-ranking and living legends. The range of genres is equally diverse – from pure classical, and semi-classical to devotional, light, regional, folk and cross-over music. The unique thematic element associated with each property makes it exclusive. Over the past decade, NCPA’s thematically curated Indian music festivals have been appreciated by artistes as well as audiences worldwide.

Upcoming Events in August 2023:

NCPA-HSBC Bandish: A Tribute to Legendary Composers

Supported by HSBC India

When: Friday, August 4, 6.30 pm

Saturday, August 5, 6.30 pm

Sunday, August 6, 6.30 pm

Where: Tata Theatre

About the event: Indian music centres around well-structured melodic and rhythmic compositions known as bandishes. A bandish represents a central idea or base upon which the edifice of performance is sculpted and realised. The three-day festival will showcase some of the most treasured works of great composers of pre-independence as well as post-independence eras in the history of India. Some eminent artists will present select compositions spanning varied genres of Indian music.

#August 4

About the artistes:

Ajay Pohankar

Ajay Pohankar continues to have an illustrious career as a vocalist of the Kirana gharana for the past six decades. He will present select compositions of his mother and guru, Sushila Pohankar, and Aman Ali Khan, the legendary vocalist-composer of the Bhendi Bazaar Gharana.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan, a virtuoso of the Rampur-Sahaswan lineage, will pay tribute to Amir Khan of the Indore gharana with a presentation of repertoire composed by the iconic vocalist-composer. The recital will also include compositions of stalwarts like Inayat Hussain Khan and Nissar Hussain Khan of the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana.

#August 5

Ghalib se Gulzar tak

Concept, curation & presentation: Pankaj Udhas

Ghazal is a unique form of poetry that lends itself to being set in a musical frame, further enhancing its emotional appeal. With a distinguished performing career spanning over four decades and more, Pankaj Udhas continues to be one of the most influential ghazal singers today. Conceptualised and curated by Udhas, the presentation will include a bouquet of ghazals, from classic poets like Mirza Ghalib, Meer Taqi Meer and Daagh Dehlvi to contemporary poets such as Zafar Gorakhpuri, Mumtaz Rashid, Nida Fazli, Bashir Badr, Wasim Barelvi, Zamee Kazmi, Qaisar Ul Jafri, Gulzar and such other noted shayars.

#August 6

A Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

By Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam

This is a tribute to one of the greatest Bollywood singers by another inspired singer. The award-winning playback singer, Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam, will present a bouquet of unforgettable melodies immortalised by the legendary melody queen, Lata Mangeshkar. The presentation will include works of stalwarts from Anil Biswas, C. Ramchandra and Naushad to more modern film music composers like A. R. Rahman and Jatin-Lalit. The evening also features some Meera bhajans, Marathi abhangas and other regional songs popularised by Mangeshkar.

NCPA-CITI Music Workshop: Exploration of Bandish with special reference to Gwalior Gharana

Supported by Citi

A free online workshop on Zoom By Dr Vidyadhar Vyas

When: Saturday, August 12, 11.30 pm

Duration: 60 mins followed by a Q-A session

About the workshop: In the context of Indian art (classical) music performance, the main objective is to portray the personality of a raga in an unambiguous manner, with maximum aesthetic effect. A good composition, often referred to as bandish, helps achieve this. Basically, bandish holds within its structure, elements that can be improvised upon, and hence, serves as an edifice upon which the architecture of a raga can be sculpted. It becomes imperative, therefore, for a performer to understand the various modalities that could be adopted in the exploration of bandish. Some techniques are, no doubt, Gharana- (school/style) specific. Nevertheless, there are exploratory facets that lie beyond the gharana framework, which are equally crucial for enhancing the overall effect of a raga presentation.

Gwalior Gharana is regarded as the fountainhead of all gharanas that emerged later on. Its aesthetic ideology hinges on presenting commonly known ragas in a style that is well-balanced with equal significance to svara, raga, tala, bandish as well as improvisatory modalities such as alap, bolalap, tan, boltan, sargam etc.

Groomed in the tradition of Gwalior gharana by his illustrious father, Narayanrao Vyas, Vidyadhar Vyas has been active in three major spheres of music: performance, education and administration. Having had an illustrious career with involvement in numerous national and international pedagogic pursuits and music performances, Vidyadhar Vyas is decorated with several top awards and accolades. With a focus on khayal bandishes of Gwalior Gharana, this lecture-demonstration will attempt to highlight some essential concepts and modalities that need to be adopted in order to achieve a meaningful exploration of a bandish.

NCPA-Citi Promising Artiste Series

Supported by Citi

When: Friday, August 18, 6.30 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre

Duration: 90 Min (approx)

Entry: On a first come first served basis.

Name of the artistes: Hemant Krishna (bansuri), Kashmira Joshi Sarnobat (khayal)