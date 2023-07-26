RadioandMusic
News |  26 Jul 2023 18:52 |  By RnMTeam

Monsta X's SHOWNU & HYUNGWON Release 1st Joint Mini Album

MUMBAI – Eight years after MONSTA X’s debut, the group presents their first unit, SHOWNU X HYUNGWON, with the release of their first mini album ‘THE UNSEEN.’ The album captures the two members’ special synergy through HYUNGWON’s producing, SHOWNU’s choreography and their combined vocals. ‘THE UNSEEN’ is ultimately about SHOWNU X HYUNGWON’s way of loving and becoming the person you love. The words we say, the actions we show in reality and the gaze that changes depending on the viewer; all create another interpretation of us and another new side of ‘ourself’. Countless gazes create who we are. Sometimes we get confused about who we really are, but the ‘me’ in the eyes of others is also still ‘me’. The version of ‘me’ that you love is a part of who we are and we will keep trying to become that person you love.

Focus track “Love Me A Little” is about the conflicted heart of being our real self and becoming the person we are expected to be. HYUNGWON participated in the lyrics, composition and arrangement of this track, and SHOWNU worked with the FreeMind dance team to perfect the performance and choreography. The music video sets the visual narrative of facing an endless number of different ‘me’s’. Versions of oneself are portrayed in various situations to show one’s different charms in a vivid reality and dreamy fantasy. At the same time, the video shows the various perspectives and countless number of gazes that one accepts and rejects while struggling and desiring to find the real ‘me’. The version of me that others want to see, the version of me that I currently am, the version of me that interacts with many people in daily life, and the version of me trapped in prejudice and misconceptions are all parts of the journey to finding my real self.

SHOWNU X HYUNGWON’s teamwork and individual talents are weaved throughout the entire album. From the simple yet emotional vocals in the Hybrid Pop style track “Love Therapy,” the impressively unique arrangement of “Roll With Me” also written by HYUNGWON, the strange emotions of love and hate toward someone described in “Play Me,” to the sweet vocals that stand out in “Slow Dance”; the two members create their own world of music that differs from MONSTA X. Now in their 9th year after debut, MONSTA X’s first unit SHOWNU X HYUNGWON show their laid back vibe and confidence throughout this album, stemming from their years of experience.

