News |  25 Jul 2023 12:07 |  By RnMTeam

Ice Spice Drops Deluxe Edition of Viral Ep “Like..?”

MUMBAI : After quickly establishing herself as the hottest new voice in Hip Hop, Ice Spice has been consistently delivering one hit track after another since the release of her debut EP “Like..?” in January. Today the newly-minted Apple Music Up Next artist puts a fresh spin on the instant classic with the release of the Deluxe version via 10K Projects/Capitol Records, which bolsters four new tracks including the highly anticipated Deli, along with How High?, Butterfly Ku and bonus track On The Radar in collaboration with executive producer RIOTUSA. Fans have been demanding the release of Deli since Ice teased the fiery track via TikTok earlier this month, and will also see a music video drop on Friday, July 21st at 3PM ET.

The Deluxe version of “Like..?” comes hot off the heels of back-to-back smash collaborations with rap trailblazer Nicki Minaj, including Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album] and Princess Diana (with Nicki Minaj), which marked the biggest female hip-hop debut of 2023. Further aligning herself with music icons, Ice recently showed up on a remix of Taylor Swift’s popular track “Karma” and performed live alongside the icon at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. This success should come as no surprise, as “Like..?” boasts 879M+ combined global EP streams and was packed with viral hits including Munch (Feelin U), which earned universal acclaim and spots on countless “Best Song of the Year” lists from the likes of The New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Billboard, NPR and The Washington Post among others. These accomplishments have recently put Ice on the cover of Billboard’s 40 Under 40 Issue, Teen Vogue and Paper Magazine.

Look for Ice this Fall on Doja Cat’s “The Scarlet Tour” – dates here, and prior to that at Rolling Loud Miami on July 21 and Made In America Festival in Philadelphia on September 2.

Like..? (Deluxe) EP tracklist:

1. How High?
2. Butterfly Ku
3. Deli
4. In Ha Mood
5. Princess Diana (with Nicki Minaj)
6. Princess Diana
7. Gangsta Boo (with Lil Tjay)
8. Actin A Smoochie
9. Bikini Bottom
10. Munch (Feelin U)
11. On The Radar - Bonus

Tags
Nicki Minaj Taylor Swift TikTok Songs music
