Armin van Buuren Announces India Tour With Sunburn

MUMBAI: With dance music events gaining monumental success in recent times, India is getting ready for yet another epic showcase by Sunburn festival.

Big-ticket EDM superstar Armin van Buuren will be visiting India for the launch of 17th edition of Sunburn Arena that kicks off in October 2023.

The trance legend is expected to perform across five major metros of India for Asia’s largest music festival for a mammoth week long trek.

The much awaited tour which is expected to attract massive footfalls will kickstart with Bengaluru on 5th October followed by Mumbai on 6th October and Kolkata on 7th October and will finally culminate in New Delhi on 8th October.

Armin van Buuren is a Dutch DJ and record producer from Leiden, South Holland. Since 2001, he has hosted A State of Trance, a weekly radio show which is broadcast to nearly 40 million listeners in 84 countries. He has been ranked the number one DJ by DJ Mag a record of five times, four years in a row. His immense influence towards causes such as dance4life, a global initiative to combat HIV and AIDS, and has used his platform to raise awareness and funds for such charitable organizations is solidifying his position as one of the most successful and respected DJs and producers in the world.

Armin van Burren states, “India holds a very important place in my touring repertoire and I can’t wait to relish the intense night of electric trance with my Indian fans. I have some special memories I share from my various performances at Sunburn and I’m happy to be back to a place I call home for the eight time.”

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn states, “This year will begin with a bang with the electrifying four city tour with none other than 5 time #1 DJ in the world, Armin Van Buuren it’s his first India tour after so many years. We are absolutely delighted to announce the first ever Sunburn Arena of the season with an artist who shares a long-standing relationship with our festival! We are extremely excited as the shows are going to get bigger and better this year!”

Sunburn Arena is a sub-variant brand format created under the mega brand umbrella Sunburn, and with an aim to cater to dance music enthusiasts across various cities pan India and around the world. Sunburn Arena has played host to some of the world’s leading DJs over the past few years including world renowned DJ Snake, Hardwell, Deadmau5, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren,Swedish House Mafia, Dash Berlin and Avicii.

Croma Sunburn Arena Armin van Buuren Tour 2023 is presented by Absolute Glassware, powered by Rupay, Good times partner Kingfisher packed drinking water and styled by Jack and Jones.

Tickets will go live on 27th July 2023 at 12 noon on www.bookmyshow.com. Ticket prices start INR 1199/- upwards.