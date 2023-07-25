RadioandMusic
AP Dhillon Premiers New Single Sleepless

MUMBAI: Indo-Canadian hip-hop star AP Dhillon unleashes his brand-new single ‘Sleepless’ that features longtime collaborator Shinda Kahlon and marquee hip-hop filmmaker Spike Jordan on credits.

The up-tempo dance record draws delivers an evocative narrative that blends romance with despair. The theme of the track pivots around the feeling of emotional emptiness that one experiences with the culmination of a relationship. With immersive lyrics and hard-hitting verses coupled with fiery vocals, Sleepless is the perfect amalgamation of traditional and modern music styles coming together.

Watch Here -

The accompanying music video captured by Spike Jordan who has filmed some of the most influential rap music videos of recent times presents a visually arresting insight on how heartbreak can’t be nurtured through materialistic pleasures and avant-garde lifestyles.

‘Sleepless’ marks Dhillon’s second release of 2023 with his preceding single ‘True Stories’ capturing top spots on playlists such as Hot Hits Punjabi on Spotify along with a cover feature on New Music Friday.

Speaking about the record, AP Dhillon states, “ 'Sleepless' marks a new inning for me as I ventured out of my comfort zone to give my audiences a unique sound that is different than what they are probably used to. It is a bridge between innovation and tradition. I hope they like it as much as I do, it is personally one of my favourite songs to date."

Sleepless arrives in an exclusive partnership with Mass Appeal India & AP’s Run-Up Records.

Since his debut in 2019, singer, lyricist, and music producer AP Dhillon has sung his way into the hearts of millions of music fans across the globe. From his song ‘Saada Pyaar,’ which softly tugs on listener’s heartstrings, to his iconic brown boy anthem ‘Brown Munde,’ each track has helped put Dhillon in a prime spot in the music game, with a large fan base that only continues to grow.

