88rising Announces the Debut of 88 DEGREES & RISING in Jakarta, Indonesia with a Spectacular Lineup featuring NIKI, Rich Brian, XG, MILLI and more

MUMBAI – 88rising, the pioneering and internationally-renowned music and media company amplifying Asian talent and culture, is thrilled to unveil its highly anticipated return to the live stage in Indonesia with "88 DEGREES & RISING", as the event marks its grand entrance in Asia at JIExpo in Jakarta on September 9, 2023.

Jakarta will be the first city in Asia to experience “88 DEGREES & RISING”, a program that made its debut in the United States in 2018 and celebrate extraordinary creativity and diversity on one stage, from chart-topping hits to boundary-pushing sounds from an incredible lineup of unparalleled Asian talents including NIKI, Rich Brian, XG, MILLI, Stephanie Poetri, Warren Hue, Atarashii Gakko! and Spence Lee, as they enthrall the audience with captivating and electrifying performances.

The “88 DEGREES & RISING” brand holds profound significance within the context of 88rising's mission and the event's purpose. "88" represents good fortune and infinite possibilities in Asian culture. "Degrees" signifies the diverse talents, cultures, and perspectives uplifted by 88rising. "Rising" reflects the upward trajectory of Asian music and cultural influence globally, representing growth, progress, and collective impact. This name embodies 88rising's vision to elevate Asian artists, celebrate diversity, and propel the wave of Asian music and culture worldwide.

Tickets are available here from August 1, 2023 at 10am WIB. GA passes are IDR880,000 and VIP passes are IDR1,760,000. All prices exclude taxes and fees. For more information, please visit 88rising.com.

Full Lineup (in alphabetical order)

ATARASHII GAKKO!

MILLI

NIKI

Rich Brian

SPENCE LEE

Stephanie Poetri

XG

Warren Hue