Zayn Returns With Summer Anthem " Love Like This "

MUMBAI - Multiplatinum-selling recording artist, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist ZAYN has released his hugely anticipated new single “Love Like This”– listen HERE . The pop anthem marks ZAYN’s first new music in 2 years and his debut single for Mercury Records.
“’ Love Like This is a summer tune I’m very proud of and excited for the world to hear. I’m working on my new album currently that is coming soon, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s next,” states ZAYN.
“Love Like This” is accompanied by its music video, directed by Ivanna Borin & Frank Borin and shot in the New York.
Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release since ZAYN first teased it on socials which was met with a massive response, racking up over 150 million views on teasers alone.. Last week, ZAYN set the internet on fire again as he joined the Call Her Daddy podcast for his first sit down interview in nearly 6 years. The episode went viral, receiving worldwide media coverage, with outlets like Rolling Stone, Billboard, BBC, NME and more welcoming Zayn’s return.
Stay tuned for more from ZAYN as he ignites what promises to be his biggest, boldest, and brightest chapter yet.
