RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Jul 2023 15:47 |  By RnMTeam

Zayn Returns With Summer Anthem " Love Like This "

MUMBAI  - Multiplatinum-selling recording artist, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist ZAYN has released his hugely anticipated new single “Love Like This”– listen HERE . The pop anthem marks ZAYN’s first new music in 2 years and his debut single for Mercury Records.

“’ Love Like This is a summer tune I’m very proud of and excited for the world to hear. I’m working on my new album currently that is coming soon, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s next,” states ZAYN.

“Love Like This” is accompanied by its music video, directed by Ivanna Borin & Frank Borin and shot in the New York.  

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release since ZAYN first teased it on socials which was met with a massive response, racking up over 150 million views on teasers alone.. Last week, ZAYN set the internet on fire again as he joined the Call Her Daddy podcast for his first sit down interview in nearly 6 years. The episode went viral, receiving worldwide media coverage, with outlets like Rolling Stone, Billboard, BBC, NME and more welcoming Zayn’s return.    

Stay tuned for more from ZAYN as he ignites what promises to be his biggest, boldest, and brightest chapter yet.


 

 

Tags
Zayn Ivanna Borin Frank Borin music Songs
Related news
 | 24 Jul 2023

Palak Muchhal to give tribute to her idol Lata Mangeshkar at the Royal Albert Hall in London

MUMBAI : Palak Muchhal will be performing live at the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK. This special is her third time there, and she will be giving a tribute to her idol, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

read more
 | 24 Jul 2023

Singer Arpita Chakraborty Releases her new single 'Bakhuda' on Zee Music Company

MUMBAI : In her eventful career as a playback singer, Arpita Chakraborty has lent her voice to songs that have not only emerged as massive hits but have also earned a lot of acclaim.

read more
 | 24 Jul 2023

Arpita Chakbraborty: From Singing to Producing Music Videos to Song-Writing and Composing, A Journey Upwards and Onwards

MUMBAI: In her eventful career as a playback singer, Arpita Chakraborty has lent her voice to songs that have not only emerged as massive hits but have also earned a lot of acclaim.

read more
 | 22 Jul 2023

Milk & Sugar release the beach mix of the year with "Summer Sessions 2023"

MUMBAI : Featuring two exhilarating DJ mixes by label mastermind Milk & Sugar, "House Nation" and "Love Nation," the compilation showcases a collection of 30 carefully selected tracks that are sure to ignite the dance floor and captivate music enthusiasts worldwide.

read more
 | 22 Jul 2023

"Form Mein" - The First Single from "Sober" by Ace

MUMBAI : Ace aka Mumbai Drops Electrifying Single "Form Mein" from Highly Anticipated Album "Sober"

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM announces the launch of biggest musical game show – 'BIG Antakshari' with the iconic host Annu Kapoor

MUMBAI: With power-packed entertainment, the show will take the audiences through various aspectsread more

Horus Music partners with independent streaming platform Damroo

MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more

Eastern Command of Indian Army & Red FM Celebrate Vijay Diwas With The Guts & Glory - Salute 71

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more

Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Zayn Returns With Summer Anthem " Love Like This "

MUMBAI  - Multiplatinum-selling recording artist, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist ZAYN has released his hugely anticipated new single “Love...read more

2
Singer Arpita Chakraborty Releases her new single 'Bakhuda' on Zee Music Company

MUMBAI : In her eventful career as a playback singer, Arpita Chakraborty has lent her voice to songs that have not only emerged as massive hits but...read more

3
Arpita Chakbraborty: From Singing to Producing Music Videos to Song-Writing and Composing, A Journey Upwards and Onwards

MUMBAI: In her eventful career as a playback singer, Arpita Chakraborty has lent her voice to songs that have not only emerged as massive hits but...read more

4
Palak Muchhal to give tribute to her idol Lata Mangeshkar at the Royal Albert Hall in London

MUMBAI : Palak Muchhal will be performing live at the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK. This special is her third time there, and she will be giving a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games