News |  24 Jul 2023 16:26 |  By RnMTeam

Vishmay Patel Unleashes 'Ghoome’: A Captivating Pop Song Celebrating Self-Expression and Liberation

MUMBAI – IndieA Records is thrilled to announce the release of "Ghoome," an exhilarating new pop song by the talented musician, Vismay Patel. This infectious track is set to captivate music enthusiasts with its catchy melodies, empowering lyrics, and an uplifting message that encourages listeners to break free from societal constraints and embrace their unique selves.

"Ghoome" is a vibrant anthem that celebrates the joy that comes from tearing down walls and finding pleasure in life's little moments. Vismay Patel, renowned for his distinctive musical style, has skilfully crafted a song that resonates with the core desires of his audience. With its infectious beats and energetic rhythms, "Ghoome" offers an electrifying experience that will undoubtedly get listeners moving and grooving.

This pop masterpiece is the perfect companion for those seeking an escape from the mundane and a soundtrack for their travels. Whether you're embarking on a road trip, exploring new destinations, or simply looking for a boost of positivity, "Ghoome" will be there to uplift your spirits and set the tone for a memorable journey.

Vismay Patel's ability to blend his unique musicality with thought-provoking lyrics sets him apart as a true artist in the pop music scene. Through "Ghoome," he invites listeners to break free from societal norms, embrace their individuality, and celebrate the freedom that comes with being true to oneself.

Talking on the release of the song, Vismay Patel shares, "With 'Ghoome' I wanted to create a song that not only entertained but also inspired people to let go of constraints and live life on their terms. Everyone has tough times in their lives, reasons could be any. But let’s celebrate the small joys that make life beautiful, and this song is my way of encouraging others to do the same. I hope it becomes a source of inspiration and a reminder to embrace our uniqueness."

About IndieA Records : Universal Music India launched IndieA Records, a new platform for the country's independent music artists to showcase their talent to a wider discerning audience. An artist-first platform, IndieA Records is dedicated to actively discovering a wide range of music from independent artists across all genres and languages and bringing their work to a wider, more discerning audience through strategic partnerships & distinctive marketing.

The label’s inception came with a rise in the independent music scene in India, which has seen a surging shift in music consumption habits and listener preferences in recent years. IndieA Records is in the process of banking an enviable repertoire of fresh indie music from both established and emerging artists. The songs will be promoted differently through intimate on-ground events and live gigs, strategically targeted to relevant audiences who have an affinity for such varied indie music.

