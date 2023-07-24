Tracktical Concerts and Paytm Insider Announce Ticket Sales for 50 Cent's Mumbai Concert

MUMBAI: Tracktical Concerts and Paytm Insider have officially announced the commencement of ticket sales for the highly anticipated hip-hop event of the year, 50 Cent's India tour. Tracktical Concerts is bringing the GRAMMY and EMMY award-winning artist "50 Cent" a.k.a. Curtis James Jackson to India as part of his ongoing "The Final Lap Tour 2023" on November 25th. Paytm Insider has secured the rights to be the exclusive ticketing partner for this mega event. The much-awaited concert will commemorate the 20th anniversary of his pioneering album 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' and is slated to take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Ever since the iconic rapper dropped the news on a social media platform, there has been unprecedented hype around this most-anticipated show of the year and there have been record-breaking numbers for registrations. Last week, the initial announcement about the event caused enthusiastic fans to eagerly rush towards the pre-sale registration link to secure access to early bird tickets. On 20th July, the early bird ticket sales commenced exclusively for those who had registered in advance. General tickets for this ultimate music event went live on 21st July with Paytm Insider.

Presented by Tracktical Concerts, a leading entertainment company known for its involvement in live entertainment, movie production and artist associations, the tour is expected to showcase the best of 50 Cent's illustrious and momentous career, including a lineup of fan-favorite hits and eagerly-awaited tracks. Celebrated for his lyrical prowess, 50 Cent rst cemented his place in the historical musicology with the groundbreaking success of 'Get Rich or Die Tryin', which propelled him to global stardom. Chart Toppers from this album, namely "In Da Club," "P.I.M.P.," and "Candy Shop" have dominated charts and airwaves till date, and the album still continues to reign as a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences with its gritty storytelling and infectious beats. The artist has also leveraged his star power to achieve unparalleled success as an entrepreneur, actor, and producer, earning a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Excited for his India show, 50 Cent added, "It's been a minute -16 years to be exact - since I came to India. Ever since my last visit in 2007, India has always showered me with warmth and love and I can't wait to return. As part of my Final Lap Tour, I'm returning to India in November!"

Vamseedharan Gowthamarajan - Founder & Director at Tracktical Concerts mentioned, "We are thrilled to bring the legendary rapper to India for an epic hip-hop invasion like no other, as part of his nal global tour. Ever since the announcement of the concert, there has been a tremendous response from his fans from across the country and the pre-registration numbers are phenomenal. The hype, the excitement, the energy is already so palpable, it's going to be an electrifying night of hip-hop like never before!"

Varun Khare, Business Head, Paytm Insider, "We're happy to be partnering with Tracktical Concerts to exclusively ticket the show. Post 50 Cent's announcement earlier this month, we've seen an amazing reaction from fans eager to get more details and buy tickets, our focus now is to ensure the entire fan journey from a ticketing perspective is seamless."

The Final Lap Tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for Curtis' fans across the country. Tickets are now live on www.insider.in / http://www.50centindia.com.