News |  24 Jul 2023 18:25 |  By RnMTeam

The Dollyrots Announce New Album 'NIGHT OWLS' - Now available for pre-order; Year of The Bunny Tour Dates in July and AugustT

MUMBAI : As they get set to embark on the second leg of their Year Of The Bunny Tour rock-pop-punk duo the Dollyrots announce their new album. 'Night Owls' will be out on October 13 on Wicked Cool Records.

Pre-order it here: https://the-dollyrots.myshopify.com/collections/night-owls.

Every pre-order comes with an instant download of the song “Hey Girl” and a surprise bonus track. Pre-orders made directly from the band’s site will receive additional downloads that include demos and alternative versions and will be delivered in advance of the October 13th release date. In addition, the Dollyrots are offering one-of-a-kind and limited items with Night Owls pre-orders that includes stage gear, custom guitars, phone calls from the band, private acoustic house party performances, band wardrobe, lots of bundles and more. Go check it out at https://bit.ly/DRNightOwls.

“You know how they say a band’s first album is usually their best? Well, I think because we had time for this one, you know, since the world stopped due to Covid, it’s a lot like a first album. We had so many bits and pieces and once we could finally get into the studio it all just flew out of us, like we had been holding something vital & urgent in for years. Because we had. If you love The Dollyrots you’ll love “Night Owls". If you don’t know The Dollyots, you’ll probably love it too,” says singer / bassist Kelly Ogden.

Hear more from the band here: https://youtu.be/xL_Qms9vtrU.

For 'Night Owls,' the band once again enlisted longtime collaborator John Fields (Jimmy Eat World, All Time Low, Meet Me At the Altar) who is responsible for the bulk of production credit. Both the CD and vinyl will be presented in deluxe packaging with holographic covers and double-sided poster inserts. The neon yellow album is being pressed on 180-gram vinyl.

Always active on the live circuit, the band is heading out on a West Coast run with Dog Party as support starting in Denver at the Punk Rock Saves Lives Festival on Friday, July 21. The Dollyrots are Kelly Ogden (vocals and bass) and Luis Cabezas (guitar) with Aixa Vilar (Go Betty Go) on drums. This fall they will embark on a co-headlining run with Tsunami Bomb, including a September 1st pitstop at the 3rd annual Camp Punksylvania Music & Camping Festival. Tickets are available at: http://www.dollyrots.com.

The Dollyrots have released albums on Panic Button/Lookout and Blackheart Records and are now working with Stevie Van Zandt’s Wicked Cool Records. They have hit the Billboard Heatseekers chart multiple times. Lead Singer Ogden can also be heard daily on SiriusXM's Underground Garage as the host of the 'Sunrise Surprise' radio show weekday mornings from 4 am EST to 8 am EST.

Hear more from them here: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1TrzTUgWQlVRkoVGR0L7jy?si=ZUvs9e9oSIq7NiGSQt9tkA

http://www.dollyrots.com

 

