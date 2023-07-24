RadioandMusic
Palak Muchhal to give tribute to her idol Lata Mangeshkar at the Royal Albert Hall in London

MUMBAI : Palak Muchhal will be performing live at the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK. This special is her third time there, and she will be giving a tribute to her idol, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. On July 28, Palak will be performing along with the Birmingham Philharmonic Orchestra at the prestigious venue.

She says, “It is fascinating to be performing there for the third time. It is such a matter of honour and respect for any artist performing there. I was 6 years old when I performed there first. Then, in 2015, I performed there again and sang my songs. This time around, it is a tribute to Lata ji.”

It’s going to make Palak nostalgic for sure, who sang Lata Mangeshkar songs during her first outing there. “I had gone there with Anandji (Kalyanji-Anandji fame). I remember singing Lag Ja Gale along with a few other songs. This time around, I am going to sing Yara Seeli Seeli, Aayega Aanewala, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. I have tried to mix songs from different decades because Lata Ji has sung so many hit numbers over the years. Each and every song sung by her got so much love from people across the world.”

It’s been three months since the time Palak began her prep. “I have designed this concert from scratch. I had several sessions over video calls with the orchestra members. It is a 120-member orchestra team. Most of the players are of British origin and so it is an honour for them to be performing on songs made by some of the most legendary music directors of our country.”

What makes it special for Palak this time around is the presence of her brother, singer Palash and husband, music director Mithoon, who will be present at the venue too. She shares, “Palash will be joining me on stage to sing the male parts which are originally sung by Kishore Kumar ji, Manna Dey ji and Mohammed Rafi ji. Also, Mithoon ji is travelling to London to attend my concert. I find it quite romantic, and it means a lot to me. I respect him a lot as an artist, and it makes my special day more special!”

