Nayi Udaan 2023: A musical extravaganza celebrating young talent and Kailash Kher's Golden jubilee

MUMBAI: Padmashri Kailash Kher and Kailasa Entertainment Private Limited are delighted to announce the highly anticipated return of “Nayii Udaan”, an exceptional musical event designed to showcase the extraordinary talents of young musicians. The event took place on the 21st of July at St. Andrew’s Auditorium in Bandra, Mumbai. This year’s edition marked the 7th Anniversary of Nayii Udaan and holds a special significance as it commemorates Padmashri Kailash Kher’s Golden Jubilee celebration.

The event saw the presence of Hariprasad Chaurasia, Suresh Wadkar, Shaan Mukherji, Saurabh Shukla, Papon, Amruta Fadnavis, Prashant Virender Sharma, Longinus Fernandes, D J Sheizwood, Ankkitha Maithy, Vishal Kothari Jain, Vinod Tharan, Aziz Zee, Sanober Herekar Aziz, Kimz Somjee, Ishitta Arun, Hriday Gattani, Megha Dakalia, Sunil Pal & many more...

Mr. Kailash Kher attributes everything he has in his life to music, his peace of mind, his success and his glories. He says, his every breath is dedicated to the service of music. It is no wonder then, that when he found talent, he had to give it wings to fly. Nayii Udaan is an endeavor in that direction. The event serves as a groundbreaking initiative by Mr. Kailash Kher to provide aspiring artists with a platform to perform in front of a captivated audience comprised of esteemed professionals from the Indian Music Industry. This unparalleled opportunity aims to propel the career of these young, budding talent to new heights.

Themed around SEWA (service) Nayii Udaan 2023 looks back at the 50 years of Padmashri Kailash Kher and celebrates his remarkable contributions towards art, society, religion and culture. Through multiple initiatives such as the Kailash Kher Academy for Learning Art (KKALA), KKALA Dham, Kailash Kher Foundation (KKF) and Kailasa Siddhi, Mr. Kailash Kher’s unwavering commitment to serving humanity and his relentless efforts to promote Indian music and heritage has left an indelible mark on the fabric of our nation. This event also pays tribute to this selfless dedication and provides a platform for the next generation of musicians to follow in his footsteps.

After a challenging period brought upon by the global pandemic, the return of “Nayii Udaan” in its live format symbolizes the vibrancy and resiliency of the music industry. The event promises to be an enchanting evening filled with soul-stirring melodies and riveting performances, showcasing the immense talent and potential of the next generation.

The event is made possible by the generous support of our partners: Finolex Pipes, Mukul Madhav Foundation, Indian Oil, ONGC, Surya Roshni, Titagarh Group, Akai India, GAIL India, OIL India Limited, INSYNC Music TV, RedFM & Red Indies, Amar Ujala & Damroo. In the words of Padmashri Kailash Kher himself, these partner are not mere partners, but are a part of the Kailasa family. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to these organizations for their commitment to nurturing young talent and supporting the arts.

The line-up of talented performers included Rachit Agarwal, Abhishek Mukherjee, Mansi Bhardwaj, Roopam Bharnarhia, Ajay Tiwari, Mismi Bose, Maithili Shome, Mayurakshi Shome, Aaria Laha, Aarti Satyapal, Anmol Jaswal, Ritesh Rao, Swarit Kelkar, Atharva Bakshi, Aayushman Srivastava, Tejas Vinchurkar, Mitali Vinchurkar, Raushan Verma, Ankita Bramhe and Ayushi Mishra.