RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Jul 2023 17:18 |  By RnMTeam

Exploring Listing Opportunity for antiSOCIAL | Faridkot's Sufi Meoldies & All-Queer Comedy Showcase This Weekend

MUMBAI : Get ready to be swept off your feet as we present the enchanting Sufi rock maestros of India - Faridkot, live in all their glory at the one and only antiSOCIAL in Mumbai!  

These musical wizards have been weaving their magic and captivating hearts across India and Asia. With the mesmerizing IP Singh as their frontman and Rajarshi Sanyal on guitars, Faridkot's melodies are like a swirling dervish of shifting blues and soul-stirring songs.  

Join us as we celebrate their incredible journey, from the release of their first album 'Ek,' by Times Music in 2011, which became the 2nd highest sold independent release on the label since Euphoria, to their numerous chart-topping hits, like “Jehda Nasha” that have left audiences spellbound.  With more than a thousand shows under their belt, Faridkot still does what they did best when they started – connect with their audience and make them dance.
 
So, save the date, mark your calendars, and prepare for a night of pure musical brilliance! Immerse yourself in the world of Sufi rock with Faridkot, and let the celestial tunes transport you to a realm of serenity and bliss. Don't miss out on this mystical and unforgettable experience! See you there!  

Date: Friday, 28th July 2023

Venue: antiSOCIAL, Plot 242, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Sitaram Jadhav Marg, Lower Parel

Time: 9:00 pm onwards

Get your tickets here: https://www.skillboxes.com/events/faridkot-live-at-antisocial-mumbai

Get ready to witness the most fabulous and fun-filled comedy extravaganza the nation has ever seen! Brace yourselves for the most epic, wacky, and downright hilarious show in town at antiSOCIAL hosts India’s first queer rated comedy night.

Hold onto your LIIT’s as India's top queer comedians unleash a tidal wave of laughter! A potent combination of Subaranjan’s razor sharp wit, Ritushree’s unique brand of observational humour and Doel’s devastating punchlines,  alongside host Navin Noronha’s humble charm, the evening guarantees to leave you in stitches.  

So, make sure to book your tickets and step into a vibrant world of colours and acceptance as you walk into an evening of outrageous jokes and unapologetic sass with the most colorful comedy lineup that India has ever seen.    

Date: Saturday, 29th July 2023

Time: 7 pm

Venue: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

CS #242, Near Viva Centre, Mathuradas Mill Compund, Lower Parel West, Mumbai

Get your tickets here: https://insider.in/social-presents-queer-rated-indias-first-allqueer-comedy-lineup-sunday-29th-july-antisocial-jul29-2023/event

Tags
IP Singh Rajarshi Sanyal Faridkot Band Navin Noronha music Songs
Related news
 | 24 Jul 2023

Eric Nam Releases New Version of "House on a Hill" Ft. Em Beihold

MUMBAI  – Korean-American entertainer, singer-songwriter, and actor Eric Nam has released a new version of “House on a Hill”, which features platinum-certified singer-songwriter Em Beihold.

read more
 | 24 Jul 2023

Diplo Debuts New Thomas Wesley Track "HEARTBROKEN" Featuring Jessie Murph & Polo G

MUMBAI : Diplo debuts a new song from his country persona Thomas Wesley today, “Heartbroken,” featuring rising country star Jessie Murph and Chicago rapper Polo G—listen

read more
 | 24 Jul 2023

The Dollyrots Announce New Album 'NIGHT OWLS' - Now available for pre-order; Year of The Bunny Tour Dates in July and AugustT

MUMBAI : As they get set to embark on the second leg of their Year Of The Bunny Tour rock-pop-punk duo the Dollyrots announce their new album. 'Night Owls' will be out on October 13 on Wicked Cool Records.

read more
 | 24 Jul 2023

Celebrity Dj and Music Producer Kkhushi Jaain shares her fitness secret

MUMBAI : In an industry where actors are always aiming for six-pack abs and size zero body, Celebrity Dj and Music Producer Kkhushi Jaain has a different take on it.

read more
 | 24 Jul 2023

Tracktical Concerts and Paytm Insider Announce Ticket Sales for 50 Cent's Mumbai Concert

MUMBAI: Tracktical Concerts and Paytm Insider have officially announced the commencement of ticket sales for the highly anticipated hip-hop event of the year, 50 Cent's India tour. Tracktical Concerts is bringing the GRAMMY and EMMY award-winning artist "50 Cent" a.k.a.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM announces the launch of biggest musical game show – 'BIG Antakshari' with the iconic host Annu Kapoor

MUMBAI: With power-packed entertainment, the show will take the audiences through various aspectsread more

Horus Music partners with independent streaming platform Damroo

MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more

Eastern Command of Indian Army & Red FM Celebrate Vijay Diwas With The Guts & Glory - Salute 71

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more

Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

top# 5 articles

1
Diplo Debuts New Thomas Wesley Track "HEARTBROKEN" Featuring Jessie Murph & Polo G

MUMBAI : Diplo debuts a new song from his country persona Thomas Wesley today, “Heartbroken,” featuring rising country star Jessie Murph and Chicago...read more

2
Celebrity Dj and Music Producer Kkhushi Jaain shares her fitness secret

MUMBAI : In an industry where actors are always aiming for six-pack abs and size zero body, Celebrity Dj and Music Producer Kkhushi Jaain has a...read more

3
Palak Muchhal to give tribute to her idol Lata Mangeshkar at the Royal Albert Hall in London

MUMBAI : Palak Muchhal will be performing live at the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK. This special is her third time there, and she will be giving a...read more

4
Tracktical Concerts and Paytm Insider Announce Ticket Sales for 50 Cent's Mumbai Concert

MUMBAI: Tracktical Concerts and Paytm Insider have officially announced the commencement of ticket sales for the highly anticipated hip-hop event of...read more

5
Arpita Chakbraborty: From Singing to Producing Music Videos to Song-Writing and Composing, A Journey Upwards and Onwards

MUMBAI: In her eventful career as a playback singer, Arpita Chakraborty has lent her voice to songs that have not only emerged as massive hits but...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games