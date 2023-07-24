Exploring Listing Opportunity for antiSOCIAL | Faridkot's Sufi Meoldies & All-Queer Comedy Showcase This Weekend

MUMBAI : Get ready to be swept off your feet as we present the enchanting Sufi rock maestros of India - Faridkot, live in all their glory at the one and only antiSOCIAL in Mumbai!

These musical wizards have been weaving their magic and captivating hearts across India and Asia. With the mesmerizing IP Singh as their frontman and Rajarshi Sanyal on guitars, Faridkot's melodies are like a swirling dervish of shifting blues and soul-stirring songs.

Join us as we celebrate their incredible journey, from the release of their first album 'Ek,' by Times Music in 2011, which became the 2nd highest sold independent release on the label since Euphoria, to their numerous chart-topping hits, like “Jehda Nasha” that have left audiences spellbound. With more than a thousand shows under their belt, Faridkot still does what they did best when they started – connect with their audience and make them dance.



So, save the date, mark your calendars, and prepare for a night of pure musical brilliance! Immerse yourself in the world of Sufi rock with Faridkot, and let the celestial tunes transport you to a realm of serenity and bliss. Don't miss out on this mystical and unforgettable experience! See you there!

Date: Friday, 28th July 2023

Venue: antiSOCIAL, Plot 242, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Sitaram Jadhav Marg, Lower Parel

Time: 9:00 pm onwards

Get your tickets here: https://www.skillboxes.com/events/faridkot-live-at-antisocial-mumbai

Get ready to witness the most fabulous and fun-filled comedy extravaganza the nation has ever seen! Brace yourselves for the most epic, wacky, and downright hilarious show in town at antiSOCIAL hosts India’s first queer rated comedy night.

Hold onto your LIIT’s as India's top queer comedians unleash a tidal wave of laughter! A potent combination of Subaranjan’s razor sharp wit, Ritushree’s unique brand of observational humour and Doel’s devastating punchlines, alongside host Navin Noronha’s humble charm, the evening guarantees to leave you in stitches.

So, make sure to book your tickets and step into a vibrant world of colours and acceptance as you walk into an evening of outrageous jokes and unapologetic sass with the most colorful comedy lineup that India has ever seen.

Date: Saturday, 29th July 2023

Time: 7 pm

Venue: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

CS #242, Near Viva Centre, Mathuradas Mill Compund, Lower Parel West, Mumbai

Get your tickets here: https://insider.in/social-presents-queer-rated-indias-first-allqueer-comedy-lineup-sunday-29th-july-antisocial-jul29-2023/event