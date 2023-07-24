Exploring Listing Opportunity for antiSOCIAL | Faridkot's Sufi Meoldies & All-Queer Comedy Showcase This Weekend

MUMBAI : Get ready to be swept off your feet as we present the enchanting Sufi rock maestros of India - Faridkot, live in all their glory at the one and only antiSOCIAL in Mumbai!
These musical wizards have been weaving their magic and captivating hearts across India and Asia. With the mesmerizing IP Singh as their frontman and Rajarshi Sanyal on guitars, Faridkot's melodies are like a swirling dervish of shifting blues and soul-stirring songs.
Join us as we celebrate their incredible journey, from the release of their first album 'Ek,' by Times Music in 2011, which became the 2nd highest sold independent release on the label since Euphoria, to their numerous chart-topping hits, like “Jehda Nasha” that have left audiences spellbound. With more than a thousand shows under their belt, Faridkot still does what they did best when they started – connect with their audience and make them dance.
So, save the date, mark your calendars, and prepare for a night of pure musical brilliance! Immerse yourself in the world of Sufi rock with Faridkot, and let the celestial tunes transport you to a realm of serenity and bliss. Don't miss out on this mystical and unforgettable experience! See you there!
Date: Friday, 28th July 2023
Venue: antiSOCIAL, Plot 242, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Sitaram Jadhav Marg, Lower Parel
Time: 9:00 pm onwards
Get your tickets here: https://www.skillboxes.com/events/faridkot-live-at-antisocial-mumbai
Get ready to witness the most fabulous and fun-filled comedy extravaganza the nation has ever seen! Brace yourselves for the most epic, wacky, and downright hilarious show in town at antiSOCIAL hosts India’s first queer rated comedy night.
Hold onto your LIIT’s as India's top queer comedians unleash a tidal wave of laughter! A potent combination of Subaranjan’s razor sharp wit, Ritushree’s unique brand of observational humour and Doel’s devastating punchlines, alongside host Navin Noronha’s humble charm, the evening guarantees to leave you in stitches.
So, make sure to book your tickets and step into a vibrant world of colours and acceptance as you walk into an evening of outrageous jokes and unapologetic sass with the most colorful comedy lineup that India has ever seen.
Date: Saturday, 29th July 2023
Time: 7 pm
Venue: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel
CS #242, Near Viva Centre, Mathuradas Mill Compund, Lower Parel West, Mumbai
Get your tickets here: https://insider.in/social-presents-queer-rated-indias-first-allqueer-comedy-lineup-sunday-29th-july-antisocial-jul29-2023/event
MUMBAI: With power-packed entertainment, the show will take the audiences through various aspectsread more
MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more
Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more
MUMBAI : Diplo debuts a new song from his country persona Thomas Wesley today, “Heartbroken,” featuring rising country star Jessie Murph and Chicago...read more
MUMBAI : In an industry where actors are always aiming for six-pack abs and size zero body, Celebrity Dj and Music Producer Kkhushi Jaain has a...read more
MUMBAI : Palak Muchhal will be performing live at the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK. This special is her third time there, and she will be giving a...read more
MUMBAI: Tracktical Concerts and Paytm Insider have officially announced the commencement of ticket sales for the highly anticipated hip-hop event of...read more
MUMBAI: In her eventful career as a playback singer, Arpita Chakraborty has lent her voice to songs that have not only emerged as massive hits but...read more