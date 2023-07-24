RadioandMusic
News |  24 Jul 2023 19:22 |  By RnMTeam

Eric Nam Releases New Version of "House on a Hill" Ft. Em Beihold

MUMBAI  – Korean-American entertainer, singer-songwriter, and actor Eric Nam has released a new version of “House on a Hill”, which features platinum-certified singer-songwriter Em Beihold. On this version of the single, Eric teams up with Em Beihold to continue his exploration of happiness, fulfillment and success. The collaboration arrives as Em has quickly made a name for herself with the success of her viral hit single, “Numb Little Bug", and her duet version of Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You”, achieving north of 1 billion streams. The track follows the original single release from last month, which was met with critical praise and included on Rolling Stone’s “Songs You Need To Know” list . Stream "House on a Hill (feat. Em Beihold)" here: orcd.co/enebhouseonahill

“House on a Hill” serves as the title track and gives fans a first taste of what to expect from his forthcoming new album 'House on a Hill', out September 8th. The album will include productions from UK-based artists, HONNE and Oh Wonder, and longtime collaborator & producer Rabitt musically supervising the album. Fans can pre-save the album here.

“House on a Hill” will mark Eric’s return to the global pop stage with his first original material since his last album 'There And Back Again' (2022). Anchored by hit singles “Lost On Me”, “Any Other Way” and “I Don’t Know You Anymore”, the album debuted at #3 on the US Spotify chart, #7 on the UK Spotify chart, and peaked at #22 on Billboard Top Album Sales. Cumulatively, Eric has surpassed 1 billion streams globally, with 2.5M+ followers on Spotify.

After the release of his 2022 album 'There And Back Again', Eric embarked on a sold-out world tour which hit North America, the UK, Australia, New Zealand as well as Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Korea and the Philippines. Due to phenomenal demand and numerous sell-outs, several venues were upgraded and additional dates were added.

Named GQ Korea’s Man of the Year and Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia, the multifaceted musician, actor and television personality Eric Nam is one of the most successful Korean-American figures of recent times, having built what GQ calls “one of the most varied and entrepreneurial legacies in the K-Pop scene.” With 2.5M+ monthly listeners and 4.54M+ followers on Instagram, Eric has amassed over 1B streams on Spotify and most recently headlined a sold-out world tour playing 59 headline shows across 54 cities including Los Angeles, New York, Paris, London and Melbourne. In addition to music, Eric is a co-founder and creative director at DIVE Studios, the world’s leading AAPI and K-pop focused media company with multiple award-winning podcasts, and Mindset, a mental health and wellness platform for Gen Z audiences. Eric will soon make his acting debut as the lead in the psychological thriller Transplant.

