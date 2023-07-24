RadioandMusic
News |  24 Jul 2023 18:37 |  By RnMTeam

Diplo Debuts New Thomas Wesley Track "HEARTBROKEN" Featuring Jessie Murph & Polo G

MUMBAI : Diplo debuts a new song from his country persona Thomas Wesley today, “Heartbroken,” featuring rising country star Jessie Murph and Chicago rapper Polo G—listen here. The new song arrives alongside a video directed by Blythe Thomas starring all three artists—watch here.

The new track follows the recently released Thomas Wesley track “Without You” featuring Elle King—watch a new Apple Music Sessions performance of the track here—and Diplo’s second country music project, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 — Swamp Savant, out now via Columbia—get it here. Swamp Savant features collaborations with Morgan Wade, Parker McCollum, Sierra Ferrell, Paul Cauthen and more and includes singles “Use Me (Brutal Hearts)” featuring Dove Cameron and Sturgill Simpson (reborn as Johnny Blue Skies)—which arrived alongside a video starring Sean Penn—and “Sad In The Summer” featuring Lily Rose—watch a new Apple Music Sessions performance of the track here.

To celebrate the new album, Diplo brought Thomas Wesley to Stagecoach for the third time in April, returning for his annual “Late Night in Palomino” festival closer and curating his own stage, Diplo’s HonkyTonk, followed by a very special Thomas Wesley show in May at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon, with support from Paul Cauthen. He also recently performed at Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary and performed “Sad In The Summer” with Lily Rose on the season finale of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Swamp Savant is the second body of work from Tupelo, MS by way of Daytona, FL native Diplo’s country moniker Thomas Wesley. The release follows 2020’s Gold-certified Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, featuring the six times Platinum single “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen and the Gold-certified “Dance With Me” with Thomas Rhett and Young Thug and “Lonely” with Jonas Brothers.

DIPLO PRESENTS THOMAS WESLEY: CHAPTER 2—SWAMP SAVANT

1. Sad in The Summer feat. Lily Rose

2. Use Me (Brutal Hearts) feat. Dove Cameron & Johnny Blue Skies

3. Rain On My Mind with Paul Cauthen & Sierra Ferrell

4. Never Die feat. Morgan Wade

5. Lonely Long feat. Parker McCollum

6. Wasted feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel

