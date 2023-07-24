RadioandMusic
Celebrity Dj and Music Producer Kkhushi Jaain shares her fitness secret

MUMBAI : In an industry where actors are always aiming for six-pack abs and size zero body, Celebrity Dj and Music Producer Kkhushi Jaain has a different take on it. She says the secret behind her perfect body is not any crash diet but a combination of regular workouts, yoga, meditation and healthy eating “I think ideally one should not reach a stage where you have to go on crash diets. Crash Diets are bad for your body. I feel workouts and healthy eating should be a part of everyone’s lifestyle”

“I practise yoga and meditate every single day. It's important to give importance to your mental health also. If workout enriches my body then yoga and meditation enriches my soul” says Kkhushi

Kkhushi is every girl’s envy on the fashion and health front. If you think that the starlet must be depriving herself of delicacies, it’s completely wrong "For me, working out and eating healthy is a part of my lifestyle. I am careful about what and how much I eat but I do not deprive myself of anything. I don't indulge in crash diets for a particular shoot. I know people who eat crazily and then suddenly they want a perfect body, and to achieve that they go on crash diets which takes a heavy toll on their body in the long term”

She believes that each person should spare an hour and dedicate that time to fitness. “Everyone needs to enjoy their “me” time and working out is the best form of “me” time. You should work out depending on your likes. You must enjoy working out. Sports, Yoga, and Gym all provide the same result if done regularly. I believe that you must never pressurize yourself to be a certain size, take things slow and steady. That provides the best results long term. It is not necessary that you need to splurge on expensive gyms or different forms of workouts. A simple one-hour walk and basic exercises along with healthy eating should be practiced regularly to see the desired results”

