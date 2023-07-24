Arpita Chakbraborty: From Singing to Producing Music Videos to Song-Writing and Composing, A Journey Upwards and Onwards

MUMBAI: In her eventful career as a playback singer, Arpita Chakraborty has lent her voice to songs that have not only emerged as massive hits but have also earned a lot of acclaim. From singing classical-infused numbers like ‘Raske Bhare Tore Nain’ from the Amitabh Bachchan – Ajay Devgn – Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Satyagraha’ to belting an out-and-out commercial number like ‘Paisa Yeh Paisa’ (‘Total Dhamaal’), she has straddled across different genres with effortless ease. Apart from Bollywood, she has sung several popular songs in multiple languages including Bengali and Marathi.

Now, Arpita has embarked upon a new journey in her musical career by turning composer and songwriter with her single ‘Bakhuda’. The mellifluous track, which sees Arpita assuming the triple role of a singer, composer and lyricist, will be released by Zee Music Company.

Talking about taking this new step in her career as a musical artist, Arpita says, “A song is truly yours when you put all your emotions, words and feelings into it. With ‘Bakhuda’, I had the freedom to do that. Initially, we thought of getting a lyricist and a music director on board for the song but my team and whoever heard the scratch urged me to retain the same lyrics and music. I have tried to create a melody and write verses that would, hopefully, strike a chord with every listener out there.”

Apart from having a flourishing career as a playback singer, Arpita has also been churning out a lot of music independently. Her cover versions of ‘Aao Huzur Tumko’, ‘Hai Isi Mei Pyar Ki Aabru’, ‘Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi’ and many other classics have been released by Sa Re Ga Ma and have been greatly appreciated by connoisseurs of music. ‘Bakhuda’ marks the beginning of a new journey in her professional career.

“Since it is my first attempt as a composer and lyricist, I am keenly looking forward to see how the audience reacts to it. I am nervous and excited in equal measure. If ‘Bakhuda’ does very well, I will come up with more songs as a singer, songwriter and composer. After listening to this song, a couple of filmmakers I know have approached me to compose music for their films. I have composed the music for a Punjabi film titled ‘Rab Di Mehhar’ which will be releasing in August. I have also lent my voice to some of the songs in the film”, says Arpita.

‘Bakhuda’, written, composed and sung by Arpita Chakraborty, releases on Zee Music Company’s official YouTube channel on July 21. The song will also be available to be streamed on leading audio streaming platforms.