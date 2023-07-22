RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jul 2023 14:51 |  By RnMTeam

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, & The Weeknd Releases New Song “K-POP”

MUMBAI : Ahead of the imminent release of his fourth studio album UTOPIA, today diamond-certified, eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-hyphenate Travis Scott releases his new single “K-POP” with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. Get the song HERE via Cactus Jack and Epic Records.

Bringing together three of the music industry’s biggest superstars, “K-POP” has long been mythologized by fans since being first teased earlier this year. It opens up the world of UTOPIA and illuminates his rapid evolution and progression all at once. It finds Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like Travis. It continues to enshrine him as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator, leveling up beyond comparison. Alongside the song, the official music video is set to premiere today at 12 PM ET / 9AM PT.

With more yet to be announced, UTOPIA stands to be the biggest and most buzz-worthy musical moment of the year. In true Travis Scott fashion, the album is set to be rolled out in a full 3-D immersive experience, taking fans completely into his world. Up next, the once-in-a-generation auteur and cultural phenomenon will give the live debut of the new material on stage in front of the Pyramids of Egypt in Giza on July 28, like only Travis Scott can. Tickets are available exclusively on www.ticketsmarche.com.

In addition, UTOPIA is currently available to pre-order at shop.travisscott.com and is available alongside five unique album covers as a part of vinyl, CD and merchandise box sets. The album follow’s Travis Scott’s 2018 record-breaking, culture-shifting masterpiece ASTROWORLD, which topped the Billboard 200 album chart and spurred the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit “SICKO MODE” featuring Drake.
Get ready to experience UTOPIA fully soon.

Tags
Travis Scott Bad Bunny The Weekend Songs music
Related news
 | 22 Jul 2023

Milk & Sugar release the beach mix of the year with "Summer Sessions 2023"

MUMBAI : Featuring two exhilarating DJ mixes by label mastermind Milk & Sugar, "House Nation" and "Love Nation," the compilation showcases a collection of 30 carefully selected tracks that are sure to ignite the dance floor and captivate music enthusiasts worldwide.

read more
 | 22 Jul 2023

"Form Mein" - The First Single from "Sober" by Ace

MUMBAI : Ace aka Mumbai Drops Electrifying Single "Form Mein" from Highly Anticipated Album "Sober"

read more
 | 22 Jul 2023

Rockshots Records - "The Devil Is By My Side" In The Next Music Video Quest From DRAGONHEART Off New Album "The Dragonheart's Tale" Out Aug 2023

MUMBAI : Brazilian fantasy power metallers DRAGONHEART will release their fifth studio album "The Dragonheart's Tale" this coming August 2023 via Rockshots Records.

read more
 | 22 Jul 2023

Calgary's RED CAIN Nominated For YYC Music Award For "Metal Recording of The Year"; New Album “NAE'BLISS” Out Now!

MUMBAI : Calgary, Canada's Red Cain have been nominated by the YYC Music Awards for "Metal Recording of The Year" for their single "Fisher King", which is featured on the band's latest their latest third full-length “NAE'BLISS” released this past June.

read more
 | 22 Jul 2023

Neck Deep Announce Highly-anticipated Asia Tour [MY, ID, SG, TH, PH]

MUMBAI – UK-rock band Neck Deep is thrilled to announce their triumphant return to Asia with a monumental tour that will see the band perform in 7 cities across Southeast Asia.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM announces the launch of biggest musical game show – 'BIG Antakshari' with the iconic host Annu Kapoor

MUMBAI: With power-packed entertainment, the show will take the audiences through various aspectsread more

Horus Music partners with independent streaming platform Damroo

MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more

Eastern Command of Indian Army & Red FM Celebrate Vijay Diwas With The Guts & Glory - Salute 71

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more

Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

top# 5 articles

1
Celebrating the swag of Haryana: TM Music unveils "This is Haryana" by Badal, the coolest hip hop anthem

MUMBAI : The spirit, the colours, the vibe...get ready to witness the magic of Haryana! TM Music unveilsl its latest anthem that transports us to...read more

2
Happy Birthday Armaan Malik: Celebrating India's Music Sensation

MUMBAI: Prince of Pop, Armaan Malik, has always been in the limelight for his remarkable achievements in the music industry. With his talent, he has...read more

3
Tagbin Empowers Strategic Vision with Appointment of Ambika Bhaik as Chief Strategy Officer

MUMBAI: Tagbin, India's leading pioneer in experiential technology, has announced the appointment of Ambika Bhaik as its new Chief Strategy Officer (...read more

4
Rockshots Records - "The Devil Is By My Side" In The Next Music Video Quest From DRAGONHEART Off New Album "The Dragonheart's Tale" Out Aug 2023

MUMBAI : Brazilian fantasy power metallers DRAGONHEART will release their fifth studio album "The Dragonheart's Tale" this coming August 2023 via...read more

5
"Form Mein" - The First Single from "Sober" by Ace

MUMBAI : Ace aka Mumbai Drops Electrifying Single "Form Mein" from Highly Anticipated Album "Sober"Mumbai's Finest, the trailblazing independent hip...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games