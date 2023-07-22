Singer Armaan Malik to Celebrate a Low-Key Birthday, Surrounded by Family and Close Friends

MUMBAI: Hailed as the "Prince of Pop," Armaan Malik has not only established himself in India but also gained global recognition for his exceptional talent. Today, as the singer celebrates his birthday, he has chosen to keep the celebrations low-key, spending the day with his loved ones, including family and close friends.

Armaan Malik's genius lies in his innate ability to infuse raw emotions into every note he sings. His voice effortlessly navigates between heart-wrenching ballads and upbeat anthems, touching the hearts of the listeners worldwide. As he enters a new year of life, Armaan looks forward to a year filled with positivity and happiness.

Speaking about his birthday plans, Armaan said, "This year, I have decided to keep my birthday celebrations low-key and share this special day with my family and close friends. As I have been completely immersed in creating music, it feels like a perfect way to celebrate. This year, my focus is on creating music that touches hearts and spreads joy, and to achieve that I am pouring my heart and soul into it. Every song in the album is a labour of love. I believe it's my personal best work to date, and I can't wait to share more music with my fans. I look forward to a year full of positivity and happiness."

Few days ago, on his Instagram channel, Armaan playfully teased his followers with a question about his next drop, leaving fans eagerly anticipating whether it will be an album, an English single, or exclusive merchandise. The details of his upcoming surprise remain under wraps.