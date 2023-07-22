RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jul 2023 14:40 |  By RnMTeam

Rockshots Records - "The Devil Is By My Side" In The Next Music Video Quest From DRAGONHEART Off New Album "The Dragonheart's Tale" Out Aug 2023

MUMBAI : Brazilian fantasy power metallers DRAGONHEART will release their fifth studio album "The Dragonheart's Tale" this coming August 2023 via Rockshots Records.

Revealing their first single "Dragonheart's Tale" this past June, the band has their next track to unveil in the lead-up to the new album's release.

Accompanied by a music video "The Devil Is By My Side" is about the character "The Blacksmith" who is known from previous Dragonheart album stories and is loved by fans.

Watch and listen to the music video for "The Devil Is By My Side" at

Spotify -

Dragonheart members are long-time friends that play songs with medieval and fantasy atmospheres. Some members are fans of RPGs, movies, and video games. As well as medieval music, renascence music, sailors songs, Celtic songs, 80s heavy metal, and German power metal. Their new album "The Dragonheart's Tale" is 52 minutes of power metal music of their own fantasy stories divided into 3 acts. The first talks about sea and pirates, the second about blood battles, and the third about magic and fire.

The album features 10 tracks covering many styles of power metal, with acoustic tavern music and an orchestrated track, voiceovers, and, sound effects stitching together the narrative of the fantasy world created by the band. The work is rich in instrumentals and vocal arrangements worthy of a band with 26 years on the road. It also features guest vocals from Henning Basse (Metalium, Fire Wind) on "Ghost of The Storm" and was mixed and mastered by Fredrik Nordström (Dream Evil, Hammerfall) along with the album cover artwork by Andreas Marschall (Kreator, King Diamond, Blind Guardian).

The album also marks the return of the band's original vocalist, Eduardo Marques, the band explains:

"On our last album (Battle Sanctuary) we went towards a darker path, and now with "The Dragonheart´s Tale" we wanted to return to our original roots. This is an epic power metal record with medieval influences capable to put our fans to enjoy the fantasy stories. They are songs that old bards used to play telling legends in taverns of the olden days."

Recommended for fans of Iron Maiden, Blind Guardian, and Helloween, "The Dragonheart's Tale" is due out on August 25, 2023, and is available for pre-order at https://bit.ly/DragonheartCD

First Single:

"Dragonheart's Tale"

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/43Vrifg
Youtube - https://youtu.be/cWTALcyView
Album Credits (music, cover/art, production):
- Composition: Eduardo Marques/Marco Caporasso/Thiago Mussi
- Produced by DRAGONHEART and Maiko Thomé
- Mixed and Mastered by Frederick Nordstrom
- Cover art concept by Marco Caporasso and Eduardo Marques
- Cover art made by Andreas Marshall
- Drums, Bass, Guitars, Flutes, Percussion, FX and Voices recorded by Maiko Thomé in Sonata Prima Studio, Curitiba, Brazil.
- Eduardo Marques: Voices, Backing Vocals, Electric Guitar, Guitar, Voice Over.
- Marco Caporasso: Voices, Backing Vocals, Electric Guitar, Voice Over.
- Thiago Mussi: ExtraDrum, Backing Vocals.
- Maiko Thomé: Backing Vocals, Voice Overs, Flutes, Percussion.
- Vanessa Rafaelly: Backing and Main Vocals in Plague Maker and Eric, the Red
- Henning Basse: Lead Vocals in Ghost of the Storm.
- Bass: Filipe Mata
- Orchestra: Reinaldo Sniker Jr.

Tags
Rockshots Records Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 22 Jul 2023

Milk & Sugar release the beach mix of the year with "Summer Sessions 2023"

MUMBAI : Featuring two exhilarating DJ mixes by label mastermind Milk & Sugar, "House Nation" and "Love Nation," the compilation showcases a collection of 30 carefully selected tracks that are sure to ignite the dance floor and captivate music enthusiasts worldwide.

read more
 | 22 Jul 2023

"Form Mein" - The First Single from "Sober" by Ace

MUMBAI : Ace aka Mumbai Drops Electrifying Single "Form Mein" from Highly Anticipated Album "Sober"

read more
 | 22 Jul 2023

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, & The Weeknd Releases New Song “K-POP”

MUMBAI : Ahead of the imminent release of his fourth studio album UTOPIA, today diamond-certified, eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-hyphenate Travis Scott releases his new single “K-POP” with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. Get the song HERE via Cactus Jack and Epic Records.

read more
 | 22 Jul 2023

Calgary's RED CAIN Nominated For YYC Music Award For "Metal Recording of The Year"; New Album “NAE'BLISS” Out Now!

MUMBAI : Calgary, Canada's Red Cain have been nominated by the YYC Music Awards for "Metal Recording of The Year" for their single "Fisher King", which is featured on the band's latest their latest third full-length “NAE'BLISS” released this past June.

read more
 | 22 Jul 2023

Neck Deep Announce Highly-anticipated Asia Tour [MY, ID, SG, TH, PH]

MUMBAI – UK-rock band Neck Deep is thrilled to announce their triumphant return to Asia with a monumental tour that will see the band perform in 7 cities across Southeast Asia.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM announces the launch of biggest musical game show – 'BIG Antakshari' with the iconic host Annu Kapoor

MUMBAI: With power-packed entertainment, the show will take the audiences through various aspectsread more

Horus Music partners with independent streaming platform Damroo

MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more

Eastern Command of Indian Army & Red FM Celebrate Vijay Diwas With The Guts & Glory - Salute 71

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more

Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

top# 5 articles

1
"Form Mein" - The First Single from "Sober" by Ace

MUMBAI : Ace aka Mumbai Drops Electrifying Single "Form Mein" from Highly Anticipated Album "Sober"Mumbai's Finest, the trailblazing independent hip...read more

2
Tagbin Empowers Strategic Vision with Appointment of Ambika Bhaik as Chief Strategy Officer

MUMBAI: Tagbin, India's leading pioneer in experiential technology, has announced the appointment of Ambika Bhaik as its new Chief Strategy Officer (...read more

3
Chicago Pop Punk 5-Piece Wilmette Embrace Nostalgia on New Single + Video "Circa '99" Off The Upcoming Debut Full-Length 'Hyperfocused"

MUMBAI : Illinois pop punk 5-piece Wilmette is premiering a 'Guitar Hero'-inspired music video for the new single "Circa '99," off the band's long-...read more

4
Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, & The Weeknd Releases New Song “K-POP”

MUMBAI : Ahead of the imminent release of his fourth studio album UTOPIA, today diamond-certified, eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-...read more

5
Restricted and Topic unite on electrifying new track ‘Sleepless’

MUMBAI : A perfect match between two true geniuses in the game: Restricted and Topic release their first collaboration together. With 'Sleepless',...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games