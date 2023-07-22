Rockshots Records - "The Devil Is By My Side" In The Next Music Video Quest From DRAGONHEART Off New Album "The Dragonheart's Tale" Out Aug 2023

MUMBAI : Brazilian fantasy power metallers DRAGONHEART will release their fifth studio album "The Dragonheart's Tale" this coming August 2023 via Rockshots Records.

Revealing their first single "Dragonheart's Tale" this past June, the band has their next track to unveil in the lead-up to the new album's release.

Accompanied by a music video "The Devil Is By My Side" is about the character "The Blacksmith" who is known from previous Dragonheart album stories and is loved by fans.

Watch and listen to the music video for "The Devil Is By My Side" at

Spotify -

Dragonheart members are long-time friends that play songs with medieval and fantasy atmospheres. Some members are fans of RPGs, movies, and video games. As well as medieval music, renascence music, sailors songs, Celtic songs, 80s heavy metal, and German power metal. Their new album "The Dragonheart's Tale" is 52 minutes of power metal music of their own fantasy stories divided into 3 acts. The first talks about sea and pirates, the second about blood battles, and the third about magic and fire.

The album features 10 tracks covering many styles of power metal, with acoustic tavern music and an orchestrated track, voiceovers, and, sound effects stitching together the narrative of the fantasy world created by the band. The work is rich in instrumentals and vocal arrangements worthy of a band with 26 years on the road. It also features guest vocals from Henning Basse (Metalium, Fire Wind) on "Ghost of The Storm" and was mixed and mastered by Fredrik Nordström (Dream Evil, Hammerfall) along with the album cover artwork by Andreas Marschall (Kreator, King Diamond, Blind Guardian).

The album also marks the return of the band's original vocalist, Eduardo Marques, the band explains:

"On our last album (Battle Sanctuary) we went towards a darker path, and now with "The Dragonheart´s Tale" we wanted to return to our original roots. This is an epic power metal record with medieval influences capable to put our fans to enjoy the fantasy stories. They are songs that old bards used to play telling legends in taverns of the olden days."

Recommended for fans of Iron Maiden, Blind Guardian, and Helloween, "The Dragonheart's Tale" is due out on August 25, 2023, and is available for pre-order at https://bit.ly/DragonheartCD

First Single:

"Dragonheart's Tale"

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/43Vrifg

Youtube - https://youtu.be/cWTALcyView

Album Credits (music, cover/art, production):

- Composition: Eduardo Marques/Marco Caporasso/Thiago Mussi

- Produced by DRAGONHEART and Maiko Thomé

- Mixed and Mastered by Frederick Nordstrom

- Cover art concept by Marco Caporasso and Eduardo Marques

- Cover art made by Andreas Marshall

- Drums, Bass, Guitars, Flutes, Percussion, FX and Voices recorded by Maiko Thomé in Sonata Prima Studio, Curitiba, Brazil.

- Eduardo Marques: Voices, Backing Vocals, Electric Guitar, Guitar, Voice Over.

- Marco Caporasso: Voices, Backing Vocals, Electric Guitar, Voice Over.

- Thiago Mussi: ExtraDrum, Backing Vocals.

- Maiko Thomé: Backing Vocals, Voice Overs, Flutes, Percussion.

- Vanessa Rafaelly: Backing and Main Vocals in Plague Maker and Eric, the Red

- Henning Basse: Lead Vocals in Ghost of the Storm.

- Bass: Filipe Mata

- Orchestra: Reinaldo Sniker Jr.