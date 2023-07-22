RadioandMusic
News |  22 Jul 2023

Restricted and Topic unite on electrifying new track ‘Sleepless’

MUMBAI : A perfect match between two true geniuses in the game: Restricted and Topic release their first collaboration together. With 'Sleepless', the artists bring their audience a track that promises to become a true summer anthem.

No sleep until the sun rises again! At least that's the mindset of Restricted and Topic, who define the state-of-the-art of modern dance music with their first collaborative feature track. On ‘Sleepless (feat. GoldFord)’, the two A-Listers have come together to merge the boundaries between day and night in one track.

Beyond the mesmerising rhythm of the track, the lyrics encapsulate the experience of being consumed by thoughts of someone special in the midst of the night. With vocals from Californian singer and songwriter GoldFord, known for his features with Sam Feldt and Lost Frequencies, ‘Sleepless’ truly gets a melancholic late-night vibe.

Australian DJ and producer Restricted has rapidly established himself as one of the most promising new names in EDM. His signature sound generated over 50 million streams in the past year alone. Restricted's remixes and tracks like ‘Big Jet Plane’, ‘Love Tonight’, and ‘Bonanza’ went viral on TikTok and caught the attention of various international fellow artists such as Zedd, Alesso, Timmy Trumpet, and even Elton John. Starting in July, the Australian will be seen on his first headlining tour in Europe.

“Collaborating with Restricted on our debut track 'Sleepless' has been an exhilarating journey. The fast-paced beats, energetic vibes, and the meaning behind the vocals truly resonate with the sound I like to work on. The track will definitely keep you dancing till sunrise” - Topic

German DJ, producer, and songwriter Topic defined a new genre with his melancholic dance music, captivating over 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Just off the back of his latest release ‘Lucid Dream’, he now once again releases a melancholic festival hit right in time for his packed summer tour.

'Sleepless' is out now via Island Records!

