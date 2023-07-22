Neck Deep Announce Highly-anticipated Asia Tour [MY, ID, SG, TH, PH]

MUMBAI – UK-rock band Neck Deep is thrilled to announce their triumphant return to Asia with a monumental tour that will see the band perform in 7 cities across Southeast Asia.

"It’s been too long but we’re stoked to be coming back! Australia and Asia, we’ll see you this September," Neck Deep shares.

The tour announcement follows after the release of “Heartbreak Of The Century” earlier this year, the latest single and music video from Neck Deep. Their fourth album 'All Distortions Are Intentional' in 2020 saw over 20,000 copies sold and over 20 million streams around the world, as well as dominating the Billboard Top Album charts and the #2 spots on the Alternative, Rock, Independent and Internet Album charts.

Neck Deep has always been the band that wanted to do things their own way, and didn't take themselves too seriously. A band that wore the phrase "Generic Pop Punk" as a badge of honour, seemingly daring people to underestimate them, turned heads when they ascended the throne as the kings of pop punk, headlining Warped Tour, playing arenas with Blink 182 and Lil Wayne, releasing a string of pop-punk classic albums, and having multiple viral moments on TikTok including the holiday/seasonal cult classic "December", which was even covered by Blackpink's Rosé.

Neck Deep is Ben Barlow (Vocals), Matt West (Guitar), Sam Bowden (Guitar), and Seb Barlow (Bass).