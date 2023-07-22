Milk & Sugar release the beach mix of the year with "Summer Sessions 2023"

MUMBAI : Featuring two exhilarating DJ mixes by label mastermind Milk & Sugar, "House Nation" and "Love Nation," the compilation showcases a collection of 30 carefully selected tracks that are sure to ignite the dance floor and captivate music enthusiasts worldwide.

With "House Nation" taking center stage on CD1, listeners can expect a high-energy mix filled with infectious party house anthems. This mix is designed to deliver a vibrant and uplifting experience, perfect for those seeking a dynamic and energetic sound. The carefully crafted selection of tracks guarantees non-stop dancing and an electrifying atmosphere that will leave audiences craving for more. On CD2, the "Love Nation" mix takes a deeper and more introspective approach. This mix explores the realms of deep and afro house, delivering a sublime journey through soulful melodies and enchanting rhythms. Perfect for those seeking a more organic and contemplative sonic experience, "Love Nation" immerses listeners in a world of emotive sounds and seductive grooves.

From rising stars to established icons, the compilation features a diverse range of producers including Claptone, Bob Sinclar, Carl Cox, Fatboy Slim, LF System, Flashmob, Gettoblaster, Angelo Ferreri, Lazarusman, Tube & Berger, Crystal Waters and Mousse T., among others. Music enthusiasts can expect an extraordinary musical journey that encapsulates the spirit of summer and brings the pulsating energy of the dance floor directly into their homes.