RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jul 2023 12:47 |  By RnMTeam

Happy Birthday Armaan Malik: Celebrating India's Music Sensation

MUMBAI: Prince of Pop, Armaan Malik, has always been in the limelight for his remarkable achievements in the music industry. With his talent, he has not only won hearts across India but has also made a significant impact on the global stage, bringing immense pride to the nation. As we celebrate his birthday, let's take a moment to applaud the moments when Armaan Malik made us all proud.

Collaboration with Ed Sheeran:
Armaan's collaboration with Ed Sheeran for the "2Step" album stands as a proof to his international appeal. "2Step," featured Armaan Malik for its Indian . The song beautifully showcased Armaan's soulful vocals, the song became an instant hit.

A Multicultural Masterpiece - ECHO:
Teaming up with South Korean-American sensation Eric Nam and celebrated DJ KSHMR, Armaan Malik delivered a masterpiece with "ECHO." The song blended diverse cultural influences, highlighting Armaan's ability to create music that transcends boundaries and resonates with the global audience.

Lighting Up Times Square Billboard:
Armaan Malik achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian singer-songwriter featured on the Times Square Billboard in New York City for his song "Control." The track not only lit up the iconic billboard but also touched the hearts of music lovers.

MTV Europe Music Awards Winner:
Armaan's exceptional talent was recognized and rewarded at the MTV Europe Music Awards, where he won not one but two awards in the Best India Act category for his songs "Control" and "You." This achievement reflected his growing global fan base and the widespread appreciation for his music beyond Indian shores.

On this special day, we celebrate the musical genius of Armaan Malik and wish him continued success in his journey of creating soulful melodies that touch hearts around the world. Happy Birthday, Armaan Malik!

Tags
Armaan Malik MTV Europe Music Awards DJ KSHMR Ed Sheeran New York City
Related news
 | 22 Jul 2023

Singer Armaan Malik to Celebrate a Low-Key Birthday, Surrounded by Family and Close Friends

MUMBAI: Hailed as the "Prince of Pop," Armaan Malik has not only established himself in India but also gained global recognition for his exceptional talent.

read more
 | 05 Jul 2023

India’s youngest global chart topper and pop prodigy Aditi Iyer returns with two punchy summer singles

MUMBAI: The teen opera-prodigy Aditi Iyer likes to live her life vicariously through her musical explorations as is evident through the versatility in her growing body of work.

read more
 | 30 Jun 2023

Young rap star Yashraj releases new song ‘Masroor’ on his musical journey and dreams

MUMBAI : Mumbai-based young and dynamic hip-hop artist, Yashraj has released his latest song titled ‘Masroor’. The track acknowledges his journey as an artist and the pursuit of shared dreams.

read more
 | 24 Jun 2023

Armaan Malik, OAFF release 'Stripped Down Version' of 'Tabaahi'

MUMBAI: Playback singer Armaan Malik has released the 'Stripped Down Version' of his new famous single 'Tabaahi' in collaboration with OAFF. The new stripped down/acoustic version, which hit the airwaves on Friday, provides a raw take on the original track.

read more
 | 14 Jun 2023

Camila Cabello is dating again after Shawn Mendes reunion fizzles out

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello is dating again months after she and ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes first sparked rumours of a romantic reconciliation that appears to have ended.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM announces the launch of biggest musical game show – 'BIG Antakshari' with the iconic host Annu Kapoor

MUMBAI: With power-packed entertainment, the show will take the audiences through various aspectsread more

Horus Music partners with independent streaming platform Damroo

MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more

Eastern Command of Indian Army & Red FM Celebrate Vijay Diwas With The Guts & Glory - Salute 71

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more

Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

top# 5 articles

1
Tagbin Empowers Strategic Vision with Appointment of Ambika Bhaik as Chief Strategy Officer

MUMBAI: Tagbin, India's leading pioneer in experiential technology, has announced the appointment of Ambika Bhaik as its new Chief Strategy Officer (...read more

2
Rockshots Records - "The Devil Is By My Side" In The Next Music Video Quest From DRAGONHEART Off New Album "The Dragonheart's Tale" Out Aug 2023

MUMBAI : Brazilian fantasy power metallers DRAGONHEART will release their fifth studio album "The Dragonheart's Tale" this coming August 2023 via...read more

3
"Form Mein" - The First Single from "Sober" by Ace

MUMBAI : Ace aka Mumbai Drops Electrifying Single "Form Mein" from Highly Anticipated Album "Sober"Mumbai's Finest, the trailblazing independent hip...read more

4
Chicago Pop Punk 5-Piece Wilmette Embrace Nostalgia on New Single + Video "Circa '99" Off The Upcoming Debut Full-Length 'Hyperfocused"

MUMBAI : Illinois pop punk 5-piece Wilmette is premiering a 'Guitar Hero'-inspired music video for the new single "Circa '99," off the band's long-...read more

5
Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, & The Weeknd Releases New Song “K-POP”

MUMBAI : Ahead of the imminent release of his fourth studio album UTOPIA, today diamond-certified, eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games