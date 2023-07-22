Happy Birthday Armaan Malik: Celebrating India's Music Sensation

MUMBAI: Prince of Pop, Armaan Malik, has always been in the limelight for his remarkable achievements in the music industry. With his talent, he has not only won hearts across India but has also made a significant impact on the global stage, bringing immense pride to the nation. As we celebrate his birthday, let's take a moment to applaud the moments when Armaan Malik made us all proud.
Collaboration with Ed Sheeran:
Armaan's collaboration with Ed Sheeran for the "2Step" album stands as a proof to his international appeal. "2Step," featured Armaan Malik for its Indian . The song beautifully showcased Armaan's soulful vocals, the song became an instant hit.
A Multicultural Masterpiece - ECHO:
Teaming up with South Korean-American sensation Eric Nam and celebrated DJ KSHMR, Armaan Malik delivered a masterpiece with "ECHO." The song blended diverse cultural influences, highlighting Armaan's ability to create music that transcends boundaries and resonates with the global audience.
Lighting Up Times Square Billboard:
Armaan Malik achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian singer-songwriter featured on the Times Square Billboard in New York City for his song "Control." The track not only lit up the iconic billboard but also touched the hearts of music lovers.
MTV Europe Music Awards Winner:
Armaan's exceptional talent was recognized and rewarded at the MTV Europe Music Awards, where he won not one but two awards in the Best India Act category for his songs "Control" and "You." This achievement reflected his growing global fan base and the widespread appreciation for his music beyond Indian shores.
On this special day, we celebrate the musical genius of Armaan Malik and wish him continued success in his journey of creating soulful melodies that touch hearts around the world. Happy Birthday, Armaan Malik!
