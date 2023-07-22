RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jul 2023 16:01 |  By RnMTeam

"Form Mein" - The First Single from "Sober" by Ace

MUMBAI : Ace aka Mumbai Drops Electrifying Single "Form Mein" from Highly Anticipated Album "Sober"

Mumbai's Finest, the trailblazing independent hip-hop collective, is thrilled to announce the worldwide release of "Form Mein," the explosive opening single from Ace aka Mumbai's much-awaited album, "Sober." With a string of accomplishments to his name, Ace is poised to set the music industry ablaze with this powerful track.

About"Form Mein" and "Sober": "Form Mein" stands tall as the vibrant drill anthem, marking the first single from Ace aka Mumbai's upcoming album, "Sober." This remarkable track showcases Ace's unmatched talent as a composer, producer, programmer, arranger,writer, rapper, and singer, delivering an awe-inspiring performance that spotlights his exceptional artistry.

With its infectious beats and hard-hitting lyrics, "Form Mein" emerges as a captivating tribute to the streets of Mumbai, reminding everyone not to underestimate the relentless spirit that courses through the veins of the city. This song is a powerful declaration, crafted to resonate deeply and assertively convey the message that no one should ever take anyone from Mumbai lightly.

Music Video Premiere and Audio Streaming:  To elevate the release of "Form Mein," Ace presents an enthralling music video that captures the essence of the song's message. The music video is now available for streaming on the official Mumbai's Finest YouTube channel: Music Video - Form Mein.

Listeners can also experience the energetic track "Form Mein" on all major audio streaming platforms. Access the song through the following link: Audio Streaming / Download.

Album"Sober" Release Strategy:  Ace is gearing up to unleash his upcoming album "Sober" in October. Leading up to the much-anticipated release, Ace will reveal a new song and accompanying music video every three weeks, building excitement and anticipation among his global fanbase.

Ace aka Mumbai's Remarkable Journey: Ace's illustrious career has witnessed a series of triumphs, establishing him as a formidable force in the Indian hip-hop scene. He has consistently delivered music that resonates with audiences, earning him a dedicated fan following across the world.

Stay Connected:  For the latest updates, exclusive content, and behind-the-scenes glimpses, follow Ace aka Mumbai on his social media handles: https://ampl.ink/aceakamumbai

Join the"Form Mein" Journey: Embrace the power of "Form Mein" and witness Ace aka Mumbai's brilliance as he gears up for the grand release of "Sober." Be part of the musical revolution and experience the essence of Mumbai's finest hip-hop.

 

Tags
Ace music Songs
Related news
 | 22 Jul 2023

Milk & Sugar release the beach mix of the year with "Summer Sessions 2023"

MUMBAI : Featuring two exhilarating DJ mixes by label mastermind Milk & Sugar, "House Nation" and "Love Nation," the compilation showcases a collection of 30 carefully selected tracks that are sure to ignite the dance floor and captivate music enthusiasts worldwide.

read more
 | 22 Jul 2023

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, & The Weeknd Releases New Song “K-POP”

MUMBAI : Ahead of the imminent release of his fourth studio album UTOPIA, today diamond-certified, eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-hyphenate Travis Scott releases his new single “K-POP” with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. Get the song HERE via Cactus Jack and Epic Records.

read more
 | 22 Jul 2023

Rockshots Records - "The Devil Is By My Side" In The Next Music Video Quest From DRAGONHEART Off New Album "The Dragonheart's Tale" Out Aug 2023

MUMBAI : Brazilian fantasy power metallers DRAGONHEART will release their fifth studio album "The Dragonheart's Tale" this coming August 2023 via Rockshots Records.

read more
 | 22 Jul 2023

Calgary's RED CAIN Nominated For YYC Music Award For "Metal Recording of The Year"; New Album “NAE'BLISS” Out Now!

MUMBAI : Calgary, Canada's Red Cain have been nominated by the YYC Music Awards for "Metal Recording of The Year" for their single "Fisher King", which is featured on the band's latest their latest third full-length “NAE'BLISS” released this past June.

read more
 | 22 Jul 2023

Neck Deep Announce Highly-anticipated Asia Tour [MY, ID, SG, TH, PH]

MUMBAI – UK-rock band Neck Deep is thrilled to announce their triumphant return to Asia with a monumental tour that will see the band perform in 7 cities across Southeast Asia.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM announces the launch of biggest musical game show – 'BIG Antakshari' with the iconic host Annu Kapoor

MUMBAI: With power-packed entertainment, the show will take the audiences through various aspectsread more

Horus Music partners with independent streaming platform Damroo

MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more

Eastern Command of Indian Army & Red FM Celebrate Vijay Diwas With The Guts & Glory - Salute 71

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more

Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Tagbin Empowers Strategic Vision with Appointment of Ambika Bhaik as Chief Strategy Officer

MUMBAI: Tagbin, India's leading pioneer in experiential technology, has announced the appointment of Ambika Bhaik as its new Chief Strategy Officer (...read more

2
Rockshots Records - "The Devil Is By My Side" In The Next Music Video Quest From DRAGONHEART Off New Album "The Dragonheart's Tale" Out Aug 2023

MUMBAI : Brazilian fantasy power metallers DRAGONHEART will release their fifth studio album "The Dragonheart's Tale" this coming August 2023 via...read more

3
Happy Birthday Armaan Malik: Celebrating India's Music Sensation

MUMBAI: Prince of Pop, Armaan Malik, has always been in the limelight for his remarkable achievements in the music industry. With his talent, he has...read more

4
Neck Deep Announce Highly-anticipated Asia Tour [MY, ID, SG, TH, PH]

MUMBAI – UK-rock band Neck Deep is thrilled to announce their triumphant return to Asia with a monumental tour that will see the band perform in 7...read more

5
Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, & The Weeknd Releases New Song “K-POP”

MUMBAI : Ahead of the imminent release of his fourth studio album UTOPIA, today diamond-certified, eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games