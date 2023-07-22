"Form Mein" - The First Single from "Sober" by Ace

MUMBAI : Ace aka Mumbai Drops Electrifying Single "Form Mein" from Highly Anticipated Album "Sober"

Mumbai's Finest, the trailblazing independent hip-hop collective, is thrilled to announce the worldwide release of "Form Mein," the explosive opening single from Ace aka Mumbai's much-awaited album, "Sober." With a string of accomplishments to his name, Ace is poised to set the music industry ablaze with this powerful track.

About"Form Mein" and "Sober": "Form Mein" stands tall as the vibrant drill anthem, marking the first single from Ace aka Mumbai's upcoming album, "Sober." This remarkable track showcases Ace's unmatched talent as a composer, producer, programmer, arranger,writer, rapper, and singer, delivering an awe-inspiring performance that spotlights his exceptional artistry.

With its infectious beats and hard-hitting lyrics, "Form Mein" emerges as a captivating tribute to the streets of Mumbai, reminding everyone not to underestimate the relentless spirit that courses through the veins of the city. This song is a powerful declaration, crafted to resonate deeply and assertively convey the message that no one should ever take anyone from Mumbai lightly.

Music Video Premiere and Audio Streaming: To elevate the release of "Form Mein," Ace presents an enthralling music video that captures the essence of the song's message. The music video is now available for streaming on the official Mumbai's Finest YouTube channel: Music Video - Form Mein.

Listeners can also experience the energetic track "Form Mein" on all major audio streaming platforms. Access the song through the following link: Audio Streaming / Download.

Album"Sober" Release Strategy: Ace is gearing up to unleash his upcoming album "Sober" in October. Leading up to the much-anticipated release, Ace will reveal a new song and accompanying music video every three weeks, building excitement and anticipation among his global fanbase.

Ace aka Mumbai's Remarkable Journey: Ace's illustrious career has witnessed a series of triumphs, establishing him as a formidable force in the Indian hip-hop scene. He has consistently delivered music that resonates with audiences, earning him a dedicated fan following across the world.

Stay Connected: For the latest updates, exclusive content, and behind-the-scenes glimpses, follow Ace aka Mumbai on his social media handles: https://ampl.ink/aceakamumbai

Join the"Form Mein" Journey: Embrace the power of "Form Mein" and witness Ace aka Mumbai's brilliance as he gears up for the grand release of "Sober." Be part of the musical revolution and experience the essence of Mumbai's finest hip-hop.